The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: did writers already tease Luna's plan to become a Spencer?

After a colleague mentioned that Luna could very well end up pregnant on The Bold and the Beautiful, we thought we’d explore why that’s the perfect pathway for Luna to get exactly what she wants — and the writers may have been teasing it all along.

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) thinks he’s doing the right thing by inviting Luna (Lisa Yamada) into his home to serve out her sentence, but the double murderer is clever and she knows how to play people all too well. We fully believe that Bill has already played right into her hands; after all, at this point she’s only said the other prisoners beat her up and there’s no proof she didn’t orchestrate the whole thing.

Luna knows Bill has a protective side and she’s playing right into it, but now that he’s made it clear that he’s not her father and she’ll never be a Spencer, she’s been forced to switch tactics. That’s why Will (Crew Morrow) is her new target.

At first, it looked like Luna wanted Will out of the way so she could play house with Bill. No one is supposed to know that she’s living at his house, which means guests are problematic and as far as she’s concerned they’re a huge burden. All of her plans for Bill, however, may have been true until Bill crushed her hopes of becoming a Spencer.

Will is an intriguing target for Luna because they’re roughly the same age and he shares his father’s protective side, as evidenced by how he saved Electra (Laneya Grace) from danger. All of this was very appealing to Luna, who wants someone to watch over her.

Luna has to overcome a few obstacles first, of course. It’s not like Bill is going to allow her to date his son, for one, and Will didn’t really like Luna when she was introduced as his sister, either. And Will is obviously smitten with Electra. But clever Luna has dealt with these situations before.

Remember when she faked getting high on her mother’s special mints and ended up sleeping with Zende (Delon De Metz)? She’d claimed her first time had been with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) but that came into question when she revealed to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that sex with Zende was the best sex of her life. She staged the entire thing without regard to how it could have destroyed the Forrester cousins’ relationship, and she made it look so easy. She even had a pregnancy scare after sleeping with RJ and Zende, and that could absolutely be foreshadowing to this moment.

We think it’s possible Luna might orchestrate a night with Will — perhaps he spends the night at Bill’s house and she sneaks in and sleeps with him — and then she ends up pregnant with his child, making her a Spencer Mama by default.

We think Luna is clever enough, psychotic enough and desperate enough to do whatever it takes to cement her place in the Spencer family, even if it means getting herself pregnant with Will’s baby to make it happen. That won’t help her relationship with Bill, but it will absolutely force Bill’s hand into accepting her into the family.