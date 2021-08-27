Disney Plus drops ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D’ trailer

Disney Plus has released the official trailer for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a reboot of the early ‘90 series Doogie Howser, M.D. that follows a teenage medical prodigy. The latest Disney Plus original series is set to debut on the streaming service on Sept. 8.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will center of Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old who must juggle her budding medical career and life as a teenager living on Hawai’i. With her family and friends behind her, Doogie is committed to making the most of her teenage years as she forges her own path.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee headlines Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. as the titular doctor, with Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Alex Aiono and Ronny Chieng also starring. The show will also feature plenty of guest stars, including Randall Park, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Al Harrington, Amy Hill, David S. Jung, Jae Suh Park, Ty Simpkins, Kylie Cantrall and Jake Shimabukuro.

The series was created by Kourntey Kang (How I Met Your Mother, Fresh off the Boat) and is expected to infuse some of her real-life experiences as a mixed-raced Asian-American girl into the series. Some of the directors for the first season include Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Randall Park.

Watch the trailer below.

The original Doogie Howser, M.D. starred Neil Patrick Harris and can currently be streamed on Hulu.

Aside from Disney Plus’ Marvel and Star Wars series, the streaming service has definitely been playing the nostalgia factor with some of its original TV shows. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. joins pre-established properties like Turner & Hooch, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Monsters at Work.

You can’t blame Disney Plus, however. Since the streaming service launched in 2019 it was quickly become one of the largest players in the market in terms of subscribers and buzz worthy titles. Subscriptions for Disney Plus are priced at $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year commitment), or Disney has a bundle option that includes Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a $13.99 total monthly fee.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will premiere its first episode on Sept. 8, with new episodes releasing every following Wednesday.