Disney Plus' first original talk show is hosted by an alien

Next month Disney+ has plans to launch its first original talk show, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty out of this world. Literally.

Earth to Ned stars two extraterrestrials named Ned and Cornelius who were presumably tasked with invading Earth, but decided to call things off after they fell in love with the human race. In the show, which is broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship hidden deep underground, the duo are interviewing Earth’s “greatest resource” which they have deemed to be celebrities.

Of course, it’s important that their efforts don’t get discovered by their home planet. Ned’s dad is apparently the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet and would be none too pleased to hear of his son’s antics. To keep things undercover, Ned is using artificial intelligence built into the ship, called BETI, as well as CLODs, which apparently stands for Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction.

Here’s the trailer:

For two guys new to show business (and Earth as the case may be), Ned and Cornelius actually have a pretty stacked list of celebrities lined up to participate.

Guests will include: Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Rachel Bilson (The O.C.), Michael Ian Black (Wet Hot American Summer), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Gina Carano (The Mandalorian), RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Taye Diggs (Rent), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Bindi and Robert Irwin (Crikey! It’s the Irwins), Gillian Jacobs (Love), NeNe Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Joel McHale (Community), Andy Richter (Conan), Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls), Paul Scheer (The League), Jenny Slate (Zootopia), Raven Symoné (Raven’s Home), Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden), and Billy Dee Williams (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back).

The first 10 episodes of Earth to Ned arrive on Disney+ on September 4th.