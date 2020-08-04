Trending

Disney Plus launches on Hotstar Sept. 5 in Indonesia

That puts Disney+ in 9 of the top 10 economies in the world.

Disney CEO today announced on the company's Q3 2020 earnings call that Disney+ will premiere on Hotstar in Indonesia on Sept. 5, 2020.

Pricing hasn't been announced.