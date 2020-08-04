Disney Plus launches on Hotstar Sept. 5 in Indonesia
That puts Disney+ in 9 of the top 10 economies in the world.
Disney CEO today announced on the company's Q3 2020 earnings call that Disney+ will premiere on Hotstar in Indonesia on Sept. 5, 2020.
The addition of Disney Plus on Hotstar means that the streaming service is now available in nine of the top 10 world economies, Chapek said.
Pricing hasn't been announced.
