Disney Plus looks a bit different today — here's why

If you live in the US, you might have seen that something new has popped up on your Disney Plus home page. It's not a huge design overhaul, but it's a small icon that could mean big things for streaming fans.

This change is a new Hulu tab that joins the Pixar, Nat Geo, Star Wars and similar icons along the top — selecting this will let you watch all of Hulu's content within the Disney Plus app.

You'll only be able to see this change if you subscribe to both Disney Plus and Hulu, whether you're on both separately or using the Disney Bundle to sign up at a discount. You need to have signed up with the same email address too, so that the accounts can be linked. If you're only signed up to one of the streaming services, you won't be able to see the tab.

If this is prompting you to upgrade to the joint bundle, here's how to switch from Disney Plus to the Disney Bundle.

The Hulu hub is something Disney announced earlier in the year, when it stated that it wanted to create one combined app for Disney Plus and Hulu users to save space on their phones.

For now, this Hulu home is only in the beta stage, pending a "full" launch in March 2024, but it's a smart feature. For example, your Hulu parental controls will be in place, and the app will offer you different ads between Hulu and Disney Plus content depending on whether you're on the ad-enabled or ad-free tiers of each.

This change to Disney Plus will be useful for streaming fans, to save you from having to jump between apps when you're looking for something to stream. In addition, it means you're more likely to discover a new show or movie that you might not otherwise have found, since all will be promoted through one homepage.

There's one additional benefit too: due to licensing fees, some TV shows have some seasons on Hulu, and some on Disney Plus, with The Simpsons a prime example. Now, you can watch the entire run in one app.

Streaming fans outside the US already have a similar Disney Plus experience. Since Hulu isn't available outside the States, most of its shows are available through Disney's streaming app in other countries.