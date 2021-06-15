Disney Plus orders ‘Beauty and the Beast’ limited series

Beauty and the Beast fans can sing a happy tune today — perhaps “Gaston” — as Disney Plus has announced that it has given the go ahead for a new limited musical series featuring 2017 Beauty and the Beast stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans. The original series has a working title of simply Beauty and the Beast.

Gad and Evans portrayed LeFou and Gaston in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, and were among the most popular elements of the film. They will reprise their characters in this limited musical series, joined by Briana Middleton as Tilly, LeFou’s step-sister.

The new Disney Plus series is said to be an eight-episode prequel to the movie. It will see Gaston and LeFou set off on an adventure with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light. The series is said to feature “old friends and new enemies” from the Beauty and the Beast kingdom.

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof life LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers … and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.

The creatives behind the series include a writing team led by Gad, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, as well as Liesl Tommy, who will serve as an executive producer and direct the first episode of the series. Disney stalwart and original Beauty and the Beast composer Alan Menken will return for the series, working with Glenn Slater, who will write lyrics for the new songs. Production is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

“For three decades, this tale as old as time has inspired generations of fans around the world,” said Michael Paull, president, Disney Plus. “We can’t wait to welcome our guests back to the magical and musical world of Beauty and the Beast for an all new chapter with LeFou, Gaston and a fantastic new cast of characters.”

The Disney Plus streaming service has had success with many of its original series thus far, most notably from The Mandalorian, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as its latest original series, Loki. This Beauty and the Beast limited musical series will be another attempt to build upon its vast library of popular titles.

The 1991 Beauty and the Beast is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, and is available to watch on Disney Plus.