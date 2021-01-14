Disney releases trailer for 'Flora & Ulysses'

Disney just released the brand-new official trailer for Flora & Ulysses, the latest new movie coming exclusively to Disney+.

Starring Matilda Lawler as the titular Flora (and her adorable CGI squirrel friend, Ulysses), Flora & Ulysses tells the story of a cynical ten-year-old girl who is completely unconvinced by the comic books she reads so much. The film is based on Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Award-winning book Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures, and the screenplay has been written by Brad Copeland.

Flora & Ulysses stars Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz as Flora’s divorced parents. Other famous faces you’ll spot along the way include Kate McCucci, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, Danny Pudi, Janeane Garofolo, and Anna Deavere Smith. Flora & Ulysses is directed by Lena Khan (The Tiger Hunter).

The trailer shows us exactly what kind of heroic feats we can expect from Ulysses. Throughout it, we see Ulysses is no ordinary squirrel, but a super-intelligent one capable of typing, super-strength and, most importantly, plenty of superhero landings. Slapstick comedy and heartwarming moments are promised in equal measure, ensuring Flora & Ulysses will be fun for the whole family.

Flora & Ulysses releases exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Here’s what the official press release has to say about Flora & Ulysses:

‘The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever.’

