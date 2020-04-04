Disney updates its schedule of theatrical releases, starting in June 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Updated June 12, 2020: Removed The One and Only Ivan , which is going straight to Disney+ on Aug. 21, 2020.

It's been, at minimum, a few weeks since anyone's seen a movie in a theater. And while no one can say for certain when the box office will open again, Disney already is planning for that eventuality — starting in mid-June.

The company has released is schedule for the rest of 2020, and for 2021 and 2020, starting with Soul on June 19. Notable changes include Black Widow arriving on Nov. 6, 2020, The Eternals on Feb. 12, 2021, and Jungle Cruise landing July 30, 2021.

Of course, this is all contingent on theaters actually opening back up. It's entirely possible we'll see other titles hit Disney+ ahead of any time on the big screen — in fact, Disney just announced that Artemis Fowl will debut on Disney+ first, on a date to be announced.

From Disney's press release:

"With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+. "Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It's great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+'s summer lineup."

Will Disney have to change things up again? It's certainly possible. In the meantime, here are the upcoming release dates for the next two-plus years:

Disney theatrical releases in 2020

Soul (Disney and Pixar)—June 19, 2020

Mulan (Disney)—July 24, 2020

Empty Man (20th Century Studios)—August 7, 2020

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney)—September 4, 2020

The King's Man (20th Century Studios)—September 18, 2020

Death on the Nile (20th Century Studios)—October 9, 2020

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)—October 16, 2020

Everybody's Talking About Jamie (20th Century Studios)—October 23, 2020

Black Widow (Marvel Studios)—November 6, 2020

Deep Water (20th Century Studios)—November 13, 2020

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Animation Studios)—November 25, 2020

Free Guy (20th Century Studios)—December 11, 2020

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)—December 18, 2020

The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—December 25, 2020 (limited)

Disney theatrical releases in 2021

The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—January 8, 2021 (Wide)

The Eternals (Marvel Studios)—February 12, 2021

Ron's Gone Wrong (20th Century Studios)—February 26, 2021

Untitled Disney Live Action—March 12, 2021

Bob's Burgers (20th Century Studios)—April 9, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—April 23, 2021

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel Studios)—May 7, 2021

Cruella (Disney)—May 28, 2021

Untitled Pixar Animation—June 18, 2021

Jungle Cruise (Disney)—July 30, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—August 13, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—September 10, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—October 1, 2021

Hamilton (Disney)—October 15, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—October 22, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios)—November 5, 2021

Untitled Disney Live Action—November 19, 2021

Untitled Disney Animation—November 24, 2021

Untitled 20th Century—December 3, 2021

AVATAR 2 (20th Century Studios)—December 17, 2021

Disney theatrical releases in 2022