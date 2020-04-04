Disney updates its schedule of theatrical releases, starting in June 2020
Everything's up in the air, but Disney hopes to see us back in theaters this summer
Updated June 12, 2020: Removed The One and Only Ivan , which is going straight to Disney+ on Aug. 21, 2020.
It's been, at minimum, a few weeks since anyone's seen a movie in a theater. And while no one can say for certain when the box office will open again, Disney already is planning for that eventuality — starting in mid-June.
The company has released is schedule for the rest of 2020, and for 2021 and 2020, starting with Soul on June 19. Notable changes include Black Widow arriving on Nov. 6, 2020, The Eternals on Feb. 12, 2021, and Jungle Cruise landing July 30, 2021.
Of course, this is all contingent on theaters actually opening back up. It's entirely possible we'll see other titles hit Disney+ ahead of any time on the big screen — in fact, Disney just announced that Artemis Fowl will debut on Disney+ first, on a date to be announced.
From Disney's press release:
"With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+," said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+. "Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It's great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+'s summer lineup."
Will Disney have to change things up again? It's certainly possible. In the meantime, here are the upcoming release dates for the next two-plus years:
Disney theatrical releases in 2020
- Soul (Disney and Pixar)—June 19, 2020
- Mulan (Disney)—July 24, 2020
- Empty Man (20th Century Studios)—August 7, 2020
- The Beatles: Get Back (Disney)—September 4, 2020
- The King's Man (20th Century Studios)—September 18, 2020
- Death on the Nile (20th Century Studios)—October 9, 2020
- The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)—October 16, 2020
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie (20th Century Studios)—October 23, 2020
- Black Widow (Marvel Studios)—November 6, 2020
- Deep Water (20th Century Studios)—November 13, 2020
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Animation Studios)—November 25, 2020
- Free Guy (20th Century Studios)—December 11, 2020
- West Side Story (20th Century Studios)—December 18, 2020
- The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—December 25, 2020 (limited)
Disney theatrical releases in 2021
- The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)—January 8, 2021 (Wide)
- The Eternals (Marvel Studios)—February 12, 2021
- Ron's Gone Wrong (20th Century Studios)—February 26, 2021
- Untitled Disney Live Action—March 12, 2021
- Bob's Burgers (20th Century Studios)—April 9, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—April 23, 2021
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel Studios)—May 7, 2021
- Cruella (Disney)—May 28, 2021
- Untitled Pixar Animation—June 18, 2021
- Jungle Cruise (Disney)—July 30, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—August 13, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—September 10, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—October 1, 2021
- Hamilton (Disney)—October 15, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—October 22, 2021
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios)—November 5, 2021
- Untitled Disney Live Action—November 19, 2021
- Untitled Disney Animation—November 24, 2021
- Untitled 20th Century—December 3, 2021
- AVATAR 2 (20th Century Studios)—December 17, 2021
Disney theatrical releases in 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—January 7, 2022
- Nimona (20th Century Studios)—January 14, 2022
- Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel Studios)—February 18, 2022
- Untitled Pixar Animation—March 11, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—March 25, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—April 8, 2022
- Black Panther 2 (Marvel Studios)—May 6, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—May 27, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—June 10, 2022
- Untitled Pixar Animation—June 17, 2022
- Captain Marvel 2 (Marvel Studios)—July 8, 2022
- Untitled Indiana Jones (Disney)—July 29, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—August 12, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—September 16, 2022
- Untitled Marvel—October 7, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—October 21, 2022
- Untitled Disney Live Action—November 4, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—November 11, 2022
- Untitled Disney Animation—November 23, 2022
- Untitled Star Wars (Lucasfilm)—December 16, 2022
- Untitled 20th Century—December 23, 2022
