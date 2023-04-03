Disney’s Moana is getting the live-action treatment

In some great news for fans of the animated hit Moana, it was officially announced that it’s being adapted into a live-action film. The forthcoming project follows in the footsteps of a string of Disney movies that recently received this onscreen treatment which includes 2019’s The Lion King and Aladdin, and the soon-to-be-released The Little Mermaid.

Making a video announcement of the future Moana movie was Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson. The actor, along with his daughters, walked the beaches on the Hawaiin island of O‘ahu to tease what Walt Disney Studios has in store. Talking about the movie, Johnson stated:

"I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Take a look at the full video clip below. You’ll want to make a special note of what Johnson brings out on camera toward the end.

Now given the new film is in the early stages of production, a release date has not officially been set. However, we don’t anticipate the film joining the other highly-anticipated movies of 2023.

While we don’t know much about when the movie will hit the big screen, we do know that Disney claims the reimagined Moana will be much like its predecessor. It “will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path.” Additionally, it’s being reported that Johnson will both produce and star in the film, which means you can expect to see him pick back up the mantle of the Maui character.

For those ready to jump back into the world of Moana right now, you can watch the animated movie over on Disney Plus. Plus, be on the lookout for the animated Moana series that is scheduled to debut on the streamer in 2024.