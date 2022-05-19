Do not pass go! Stranger Things spoilers leak in Monopoly gaff

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Stranger Things season 4 part 1 on Netflix on May 27, apparently spoilers for the upcoming season have already been revealed through an unlikely source — the board game Monopoly.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and a Reddit thread, a promotional version of Monopoly for Stranger Things season 4 includes cards that spoil a major plot point for the season. In fact, they’ve apparently been out for a while, as the Reddit post is from April. Images have leaked online, though we won’t be sharing them here.

In the Reddit post, the commenter says that the game is officially licensed and was acquired at a "nationally recognized retailer… fair and square," adding, "nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample." The Hollywood Reporter says that those details are unconfirmed.

What the Hollywood trade publication was able to confirm was that Netflix and Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers are unsurprisingly not happy about the situation. Apparently the Duffer Brothers were not consulted about the game and are having "a total meltdown" about it.

On the Netflix side, Hollywood Reporter was told that while Netflix does have approval for tie-in promotional materials like this, there's a large volume of such materials and the Monopoly board game likely accidentally got pushed through with the spoilers.

We have gotten some other big news for Stranger Things season 4 that is not a spoiler, coming directly from the Duffer Brothers themselves. Speaking with Collider , the Duffer Brothers shared that episode 7 and episode 9 of Stranger Things season 4 are going to be comparable to a movie in terms of length.

The main cast of Stranger Things is all coming back for the new season, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Winoa Ryder and David Harbour. Here is the official synopsis for season 4:

"It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Check out the trailer right here:

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 premieres on Netflix May 27. Part 2 is coming to streamer on July 1.