'Doc Martin' season 10 — filming begins following bittersweet news

Filming for Doc Martin season 10 has kicked off this week as the ITV drama, which stars Martin Clunes as the nation’s favorite grumpy surgeon, comes to an end. But while this might be the last series, there is good news for fans as a Christmas special and a documentary is announced.

Martin has returned to Cornwall to reprise his role as Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with an abrupt bedside manner and a phobia of blood for 8 new episodes of the hugely successful series, which is set in the idyllic hamlet of Portwenn in Cornwall.

As well as Martin, all of the regular members of the cast will be reprising their roles, and Port Isaac will also remain to be the beautiful backdrop for the series.

Other cast returning for the final series are Dame Eileen Atkins as Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice as Bert Large, Joe Absolom as his son Al, John Marquez as PC Joe Penhale, Jessica Ransom as the doctor’s receptionist Morwenna Newcross and Selina Cadell as pharmacist Mrs Tishell.

Caroline Catz is also returning as Louisa Ellingham, Doc Martin’s wife who left her job as headmistress at the local school to pursue a new career in child counseling.

Fans will know that Doc Martin decided to resign from being Portwenn’s GP in the last series, due to having his medical career scrutinized by the General Medical Council because of his phobia of blood.

ITV has teased what we have to look forward to in the concluding season: “This final series sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his phobia, and beginning to question whether he made the right decision about resigning. He and Louisa have also welcomed a baby daughter, Mary Elizabeth, a sister for four-year-old James Henry.

“With Louisa pursuing her new career as a child counselor in his old surgery, the Doc is left literally holding the baby, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on the kitchen table. But does he really want his old job back?”

Martin Clunes and Caroline Catz have started filming the final season of 'Doc Martin'. (Image credit: ITV)

Although this may be goodbye to the series, there is great news for fans, because Buffalo Pictures have announced that they will be making a Christmas special to commemorate the show coming to an end.

Speaking of filming the final season, Martin commented: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series. The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series.

“We have some great storylines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love. I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

In addition, Buffalo Pictures will also be producing a documentary for ITV called Doc Martin - A Celebration which will feature the amazing impact Doc Martin has had across the world, as well as locally, over the years. There will also be a sneak peek at behind-the-scenes footage of the final series.

The final series is due to air later this year on ITV. Series 1-9 of Doc Martin is available to stream on BritBox and Amazon Prime.