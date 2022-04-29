Doctor Strange fans jaws drop as iconic Marvel character returns

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is hitting cinemas soon, and fans have been given their first proper glimpse at what to expect from the new film, including the return of two major characters.

The trailer has revealed that fan-favorite What If…? heroine Captain Peggy Carter is part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after previously appearing in the Captain America trilogy.

We know Peggy Carter has appeared in multiple timelines, so her involvement in the latest MCU instalment is definitely an interesting one!

In the short new teaser, we see Captain Carter throwing her iconic shield, painted to copy Great Britain’s flag, in a very quick moment that's definitely been a highlight for fans of the series.

Star Hayley Atwell has not been officially confirmed in the cast, but it's certainly looking likely that she'll reprise her role as Peggy Carter for another round, and the teaser has also hinted that she might be involved in the Illuminati, the secret society shown in the trailer.

We also know that WandaVision's Wanda Maxmioff (Elizabeth Olsen) will be a part of the new Doctor Strange, and she's set to be walking the line between hero and villain following the devastating events of the Disney Plus series, in which she confronted her grief and trauma and righted her wrongs, but caused a lot of damage in the process.

IMDb have shared a new clip from DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #ScarletWitchpic.twitter.com/B8xay8CL4qApril 28, 2022 See more

Though Peggy Carter's appearance in the new teaser is a brief one, fans are definitely excited about her return to the big screen, with many keen to know exactly how she'll tie into the new story, especially as she appears to be in a fight with Scarlet Witch.

But that's not all, as we've also been given a quick glimpse at someone's hand which strongly suggests Professor X from the X-Men series could have a part in this two, which one eagle-eyed fan pointed out, so there's lots to unpack!

One fan wrote: "THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Captain Carter, Professor X, and The Illuminati is real!!!"

Another added: "Now it's official! Peggy Carter / Captain Carter is coming to #DoctorStrange which is sick because bro this movie is looking amazing so far."

A third said: "Wowza! Scarlet Witch is going up against Captain Carter? Who is the villain in this scenario?"

Fans don't have long to wait, as the new Doctor Strange film releases later this month, with fans ready to discover what's in store for them this time.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in cinemas on 6 May 2022. See our new movies in 2022 guide for more big films coming soon.