'Doctor Who' star Jodie Whittaker is pleased she doesn't have to 'let go' of the role yet

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has revealed she's pleased that she doesn't have to "let go" of the role for a little while, in a new podcast interview.

It has been confirmed that Jodie would step down from the role as the Doctor and would be leaving the show alongside current showrunner Chris Chibnall. She has been playing the role since 2018.

Speaking to The Line-Up podcast, Jodie admitted that she hasn't had time to process leaving the popular sci-fi series. She said: "Well, it’s strange because, like, announcing you’re the Doctor, it always happens at a very strange time. So you announce that you’re going to play the Doctor and it happens before, essentially, you’ve stepped foot on set.

“So that’s one big announcement and the very emotionally, kind of contradicting thing is you announce you’re leaving, but you haven’t left.

“So I am still knee deep in shooting. So to me this hasn’t finished. You’re just in it, but I can be in it. So the good thing now is being announced that these are my last episodes that I’m shooting doesn’t mean I have to let go yet.”

Jodie Whittaker in the 'Doctor Who' special Revolution of the Daleks. (Image credit: BBC)

But, who will replace Jodie Whittaker? Right now we don't have any confirmation about who'll be stepping into the shoes of the 14th Doctor, but there has been plenty of speculation around the character's next regeneration.

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel has been tipped to play the role should they choose another woman, as well as Line of Duty's own Vicky McClure.

Or, if they cast a man again, we could be seeing Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal or Good Omens star Michael Sheen picking up the keys to the TARDIS.

Although the 14th Doctor remains a mystery, we do know that Russell T. Davies will return as Doctor Who's showrunner. He will be rejoining the series to celebrate its 60th anniversary, in news that excited fans across the globe.

Doctor Who is available to watch on-demand via BBC iPlayer in the UK.