Don't look for a third season of 'Mindhunter' anytime soon

Things don't look good for Netflix's popular Mindhunter series at the moment. In an interview with Vulture, executive producer David Fincher confirmed that a third season is off the table at the streaming giant for the time being. Earlier in the year, series leads' Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv's contracts all expired, leading to a flurry of renewal questions from fans.

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show,” Fincher said. “We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs.” He went on to note, “maybe in five years.”

This isn't the first time Netflix has struggled with big budgets on high profile shows. While Mindhunter undoubtedly has a stronger fan-base, Away was just recently cancelled for similar issues. In a world where viewers find themselves drowning in exceptional television, streamers like Netflix have to make some difficult calls. Away's door is shut for good, the series' expense coupled with a middling reception ensured as much. For Mindhunter, though, we find ourselves with more of a "maybe we'll see you later." Not the best news for fans of the series, but it's not a death warrant either.