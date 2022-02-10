'Don't Move!' Gripping 'Jurassic World: Dominion' trailer has plenty of nostalgic frights

The long-awaited Jurassic World: Dominion trailer has dropped, with fans getting a proper look at what to expect from the final installment in the sci-fi franchise when it hits cinemas this summer.

Loyal fans of the series have certainly got a lot to look forward to, as the official trailer is full of nostalgia and nods to the original Jurassic Park trilogy, with the biggest news being that Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill are all reprising their iconic roles.

It's a huge cinematic moment as we'll see Dr Ian Malcolm, Dr Ellie Sattler, and Dr Alan Grant teaming up with Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) in a film that promises to reunite people Avengers Endgame style.

Colin Trevorrow returns as director for the latest film, after passing the baton to J.A. Bayona for the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He's back behind the camera for the third film in the franchise and judging by the trailer we have a lot to look forward to in one of the biggest new movies in 2022.

Despite only being three minutes in length there's so much going on, with nods to the original such as Laura Dern dramatically taking off her sunglasses to mirror Sam Neill's iconic moment in the very first Jurassic Park film, and the nostalgia trip doesn't stop there either.

Any gripping trailer needs to end on a great note, and we see them recreating the "Don't Move" scene as a dinosaur advances towards them, proving that some things never change! But how are they going to get out of this situation?

The film looks like the perfect way to unite both trilogies, blending together elements people enjoyed from the original series while still giving us all the things that made the modernized series so great. We've even got a glimpse of a Mosasaurus mirroring what happens in the first Jurassic World film but on a much larger scale!

We've come a very long way from the theme park though, as now dinosaurs are roaming around outside and live among humans. It's dangerous territory for the final film, but can humans and dinosaurs truly co-exist? We'll have to wait and see...

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in cinemas globally on June 10.