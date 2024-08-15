EastEnders airs an unlikely BIG confrontation tonight! But could it backfire?

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, August 15) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders airs a HUGE confrontation between a furious Phil Mitchell and terrified Reiss Colwell in tonight's episode.

But while Phil thinks he's got the upper hand, viewers know Reiss has already killed once!

Could Phil be in danger from the mild-mannered murderer?!

Is Reiss in over his head with Phil? or should Phil watch his back?! (Image credit: BBC)

In The Queen Vic, Phil is eavesdropping on Suki and Eve as they chat about the engagement ring Eve bought from Reiss.

The newly engaged couple reveal they are now down a ring AND the £2000 they'd paid for it.

And listening in, Phil puts two and two together and twigs that the 'return on his investment' Reiss had handed over was really the proceeds of the ring sale.

Phil yells at Reiss (Image credit: BBC)

Fuming, he summons Reiss to the boxing gym and confronts him.

"I'm beginning to wonder if you ain't stupid enough to try to steal my money," Phil tells a flustered Reiss.

Under Phil's steely stare, Reiss confesses that the money he gave Phil was indeed the proceeds of flogging the engagement ring to Suki and Eve.

But though he admits he'd lied about the cash, he continues to fib, claiming he was just protecting Phil's investment.

Phil Mitchell, though, is nobody's fool and he's FUMING.

He tells Reiss he can spot a liar - pointing out he is often the one doing the lying! He demands proof that there was an investment in the first place, asking to see emails.

As Reiss stammers excuses, Phil yells at him that he needs his money back, NOW.

"I haven't got it," says Reiss, looking alarmed by Phil's anger.

But that's not good enough for Phil!

"If you haven't got my money," he tells Reiss, "I'm going to hurt you. I'm going to hurt you bad."

Reiss tries to appeal to Phil's soft side (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss tries to appeal to Phil's soft side (ha!) by begging him to give him time to find the cash, because the stress isn't good for Sonia's health.

He tells him he's due a big payout from Debbie's life insurance, and he'll give Phil what he owes, then.

But Phil's not budging.

"You've got until Monday," he says.

That's not long!

It seems Phil's got Reiss over a barrel.

Or has he?!

Because what Phil doesn't know is that though Reiss comes across as weak and scared, he's actually a cold-hearted killer!

Has Phil Mitchell, king of the Square and general Walford hard-man, finally met his (unlikely) match?

We'll find out on Monday!

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.