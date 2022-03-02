Former 'EastEnders' star is unrecognisable in new 'The Batman' film

'EastEnders' star Alex Ferns will appear in 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson.

The Batman arrives in cinemas this week, and, if you look hard enough, you might spot a former EastEnders star among the star-studded cast.

The highly anticipated 2022 film sees Robert Pattinson in the title role for the first time since taking over from Ben Affleck. He stars opposite Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman and Paul Danos' Riddler.

But there is someone else very familiar also in the trailer, and that's none other than former EastEnders star Alex Ferns, who looks unrecognisable in his newest role!

Alex Ferns played abuser Trevor Morgan in 'EastEnders'

Alex Ferns is better known to soap fans as Walford's Trevor Morgan, the man who was responsible for making Little Mo's life a living nightmare for years.

He played evil Trevor from 2000 until his departure in 2002, and was at the center of a domestic abuse storyline, as well as being part of the iconic Slater family.

He finally left the soap after being killed in a house blaze when he set fire to Little Mo's home one Halloween.

Alex is unrecognisable in the new trailer for movie 'The Batman'

In the film, Alex plays Gotham Police Commissioner Pete Savage. The character in The Batman is a far cry from clean-shaven abuser Trevor, and instead sports glasses and a beard.

Alex's appearance in the new trailer has shocked fans because he looks very different from what they're used to. In fact, if you didn't know it was him, you might miss the actor's appearance completely!

The reviews of The Batman are now in, and critics are very impressed with the Caped Crusader's latest film, as it's currently "certified fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% score.

In our What to Watch review, we said the film "fires on all cylinders and commits to its darkest impulses without losing sight of the light at the core of its protagonist".So it's definitely one to catch at the cinema this weekend!

The Batman arrives in cinemas on Friday, Mar 4.