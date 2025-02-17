EastEnders dropped from BBC iPlayer — here's why the soap is missing

It's a huge week in EastEnders as the soap prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary with action-packed episodes and a live special on Thursday. But, there is bad news for viewers who are used to getting a glimpse at episodes early on iPlayer because it has been confirmed that the soap won't be dropping early at 6 am as it usually does.

With so many twists and turns happening this week, from finding out who tried to kill Cindy Beale on Christmas Day and the Queen Vic going up in smoke as a huge explosion rips through the beloved boozer, EastEnders bosses are trying to keep everything under wraps so that fans can enjoy the drama at the same time, wherever they are watching.

Starting today - Monday, February 17, all episodes will be released simultaneously on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.30 pm, and will not be released at an earlier time on streaming.

Tonight's epsiode will see Billy and Honey's big day arrive, but as the wedding celebrations get underway at the Vic, Cindy storms in to publicly accuse someone of whacking her with a shovel and leaving her for dead.

The showdown takes a life-threatening turn as vengeful Cindy is armed and dangerous... but who is in the firing line?

Billy and Honey's wedding turns into a nightmare. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

To celebrate four decades of EastEnders, an hour-long special episode will air on the show's actual anniversary - Wednesday, February 19 - followed by a full live episode on Thursday, February 20, which will see the aftermath of the Vic explosion play out, as well as Sonia going into labour following Reiss's return to Walford.

Denise has a big decision to make. (Image credit: BBC)

Thursday's live episode will also see Denise Fox realise it's time for her to decide who the man of her future is. Will it be ex-husband, Jack Branning or bad boy lover, Ravi Gulati?

One of Denise's two suitors will get a knock on their door that changes everything - but who that will be is up to you becasue for the first time viewers will get the chance to decide the outcome of the storyline.

To vote, you must have a BBC Account. You can register for an account at BBC.co.uk/account, on or before February 19, 2025. The vote will officially open at 20:30 on Wednesday, February 19 at BBC.co.uk/EastEnders, and will close at 19:10 on Thursday, February 20 so the result can be incorporated into the live episode which will broadcast at 19:30 from BBC Elstree Centre that evening.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

However, this week is slightly different and will air Monday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 18 with normal 30-minute episodes air at 7.30pm.

Wednesday, February 19 will see an hour-long special air and Thursday, February 20th will see the soap go live for a very special episode.