EastEnders fans applaud ‘perfect’ Amy recast for this very special reason

By published

EastEnders viewers noticed that Amy Mitchell's recast had a striking resemblance to soap legend mum Roxy Mitchell.

Ellie Dadd as Amy Mitchell in EastEnders
EastEnders fans applauded the casting choice of Amy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers were impressed with the soap’s casting choice of Amy Mitchell as they spotted that the new actress looked exactly like her mother, Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

During last night’s EastEnders episode (Tuesday, July 9) eagle-eyed fans spotted that Jack Branning’s (Scott Maslen) daughter had been recast ahead of her dramatic storyline this week.

Amy, who was originally played by Abbie Burke, is now portrayed by Silent Witness star Ellie Dadd and fans couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her late mother, Roxy.

Roxy tragically died in 2017 alongside her sister, Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) after they both drowned in a swimming pool on Ronnie’s wedding day.

Roxy Mitchell

Like mother like daughter! Amy had a striking likeness to her soap icon mum Roxy. (Image credit: BBC)

The teenage troublemaker caused Roxy-inspired mischief in the Square last night after developing a crush on Howie Danes’ (Delroy Atkinson) son, Denzel (Jaden Ladega) after being introduced by Kim Fox (Tameka Empson).

After Amy, Denzel, Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) stole some burgers from a Walford East delivery vehicle, Denzel made friends with Ravi Gulati’s (Aaron Thiara) son, Davinder aka ‘Nugget’.

Amy, Denzel and Nugget headed over to Kim’s house, where Amy was in bits after the pair ganged up on her and made rude comments about her appearance.

Ellie Dadd as Amy Mitchell

Amy was devastated after Denzel and Nugget were nasty to her. (Image credit: BBC)

The duo then posted a picture of Amy without her permission and the devastated teen stormed off, before scolding Jack for embarrassing her earlier when he criticised her outfit for being inappropriate.

This is the first major storyline that has seen Amy take centre stage, whereas before she was often seen in the background of other Branning family dramas.

Ellie is the third actress to play Amy, who has been played by Amelie Conway, before Abbie took on the role in 2014.

Fans took to social media to applaud the soap’s casting choice and spotted the likeness between her and Roxy, with one admitting that she even has her iconic mum’s scowl...

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

Grace Morris
Grace Morris

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.


You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series. 