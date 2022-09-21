EastEnders fans have the same complaint about Janine's pregnancy

EastEnders fans know how important the 'doof doofs' at the end of every episode are.

The cliffhanger moment leaves us all desperate to watch the next instalment of our favourite show.

In last night's episode of EastEnders, it was Janine Butcher's turn for the doof doofs as a nurse - with a bit of help from Sonia Fowler - delivered some shocking news.

Janine collapsed in the Vic, much to Scarlett's shock. (Image credit: BBC)

Janine had fainted in the kitchen at the Vic in front of her frantic daughter, Scarlett.

Janine was convinced she just had a bug because she'd had headaches recently and Scarlett was under the weather, too.

But nurse Sonia dragged her off to A&E to get checked out.

Janine was not impressed by Sonia fussing - especially when she had a long wait for treatment!

The nurse ran some tests and when the results came back, she asked grumpy Ms Butcher to go into a side room for a chat.

But Janine refused, saying she could hear the results there in the waiting room.

And it turned out that she's pregnant!

Doof doof doof....

What a shock.

Or not.

Sonia took Janine to A&E to get checked out. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their annoyance that the big reveal was anything but a surprise, because Janine's pregnancy had been shared in the spoilers for this week's episode.

It’s always so disappointing when the doof doof was in the spoilers😭 #EastEndersSeptember 20, 2022 See more

It's disappointing when the spoilers give away the cliffhangers. Seems a bit pointless tbh. We knew Janine was pregnant!! #EastEndersSeptember 20, 2022 See more

*pretends to be shocked that Janine’s pregnant*#EastEndersSeptember 20, 2022 See more

But some fans were convinced there was more to this storyline than meets the eye. Could Janine be keeping a bigger secret?

Why do i get the sense that its not micks #EastEndersSeptember 20, 2022 See more

Janine was a lot more surprised at the news than viewers were! (Image credit: BBC)

Perhaps the fact that we all knew what was going to happen means EastEnders bosses have another surprise up their sleeves?

What do you think?

EastEnders airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.