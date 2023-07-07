EastEnders fans make a chilling prediction about 'creepy' Theo

By Kerry Barrett
published

EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing about the 'weird' teacher

EastEnders fans have made a chilling prediction about "creepy" teacher Theo Hawthorne after last night's episode when he stepped up his "weird" behaviour.

The viewers reckon Theo could be the dead body on the floor of The Queen Vic at Christmas!

We've all had misgivings about Theo for a while, right?

His odd history with Freddie, the time he bought Lily the expensive trainers...

And then at the end of Wednesday's episode, all our fears were realised as it was revealed that Stacey's secret cam client, Edmund, was in fact Theo!

What a creep!

Theo looks at Stacey's earring

Theo prowled round Stacey's bedroom (Image credit: BBC)

Things only got worse, however, in last night's episode, when Theo popped round to give Lily her lessons.

When Jean left the pair alone to go for milk, Theo crept upstairs and into Stacey's bedroom, where he prowled round looking at her belongings.

And sniffing them!

He even stole her bottle of perfume.

Urgh.

Theo sniffs Stacey's robe

Creepy Theo sniffed Stacey's clothes (Image credit: BBC)
The fans were horrified at his behaviour, calling him "creepy" and an "absolute weirdo".

Martin glowering at Theo in Albert Square

Martin's got his eye on Theo! (Image credit: BBC)

Luckily for Stacey, Martin's totally suspicious. When he found out Lily was in hospital - just as a precaution after suffering Braxton Hicks contractions - he flew at Theo. Later, he apologised but it's clear he's still worried about the man who's weasled his way into the family.

As the episode drew to a close, with Stacey hugging Theo and saying thank you for looking after Lily, Martin was seen glowering in the background.

The women all stare at the body in shock in EastEnders flash forward episode

Could Theo be the body on the floor? (Image credit: BBC)

But it's not just Martin that Theo needs to look out for!

EastEnders fans are wondering if the creepy teacher could be the victim of the Christmas murder!

Remember, we already know that a man will end up dead this Christmas after we saw the flash forward to the festive episode.

In the glimpse into the future, we saw a man in a suit - wearing cufflinks - dead on the floor, with six Walford women - Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy - looking on.

Fans have already predicted the victim could be Nish Panesar, his son Vinny, or Ravi Gulati, and now viewers are speculating it could be Theo!

"Make Theo the body at Christmas please, thanks," begged one very polite, if a little bloodthirsty, fan!

While others simply predicted a grim festive season for the sleazy chap.

Do you think Theo could be the Christmas victim?

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.

