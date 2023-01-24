EastEnders fans obsessed with THIS friendship we never knew we needed
EastEnders fans can't get enough after seeing a new friendship on-screen for the first time.
EastEnders fans adored Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Patrick Trueman's (Rudolph Walker) unexpected friendship during last night's episode (Monday, January 23) as the unlikely pair had a heart-to-heart.
It was an emotional EastEnders episode last night as Linda continued to grieve losing the love of her life Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).
Soon enough, a panicked Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) showed up to the Vic as he had forgotten to book the reception for his and Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) wedding.
Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) was reluctant to let Jay have the celebration at the Vic due to Linda's situation, but Linda soon interrupted their chat and was eager to help him organise the event.
Linda then opened up to Jay, asking him how he copes knowing that he hasn't got long with Lola, who is dying from a terminal brain tumour.
But, as Linda tried to get back behind the bar and go back to some sort of normality without Mick, she soon got overwhelmed with emotion and rushed off.
It wasn't long before Patrick showed up to comfort a tearful Linda and they both had a heartwarming chat about love and loss.
Patrick opened up about how he lost his son, Paul and understood what Linda was going through.
"You, my dear, just got to keep going for the sake of Ollie and little Annie. Lord knows, there'll be times when you don't think you can," he reassured her.
"One day at a time, eh? I just feel so guilty," Linda replied.
"Look, you just do what you need to do to get through, even if it means sharing a joke with your friends. Cos, let me tell you something, laughter can be the best medicine, you know," Patrick said, before Linda offered Patrick a job behind the bar.
Fans couldn't get enough of Linda and Patrick's friendship and loved their scene together...
Patrick and Linda scenes. Something I never knew I needed. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Tdza0oDlJgJanuary 23, 2023
Loving Linda and Patrick’s friendship #EastEndersJanuary 23, 2023
I loved that scene with Patrick and Linda 😊 I have always said everyone needs a Patrick in their lives #EastEndersJanuary 23, 2023
LOVED that Patrick and Linda scene! #EastEndersJanuary 23, 2023
Awww that linda and patrick scene 🥹 absolutely love when they give different characters stuff together! especially those who don’t normally share scenes with one another! #EastEnders @bbceastenders 👏🏼January 23, 2023
EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.