'EastEnders' fans predict a seriously PAINFUL end for Gray at the hands of a favourite character.
By Steven Murphy published
EastEnders viewers wouldn’t like to be in Gray’s shoes when his crimes are exposed…
EastEnders fans reckon there’s a very painful comeuppance ahead for serial killer Gray Atkins, after Thursday’s episode.
The evil solicitor is currently keeping wife Chelsea under his control, while she’s secretly plotting against him, hoping to expose him as the killer of his first wife, Chantelle.
Chelsea has teamed up with Whitney and Kheerat for the plan.
But when it comes to Gray's punishment for his crimes, viewers reckons someone else should be dishing that out – and after watching the episode, they know exactly who they want for the job.
This week’s episodes saw mix-up over a doll that contained a secret stash of cash, with Billy desperate to get his hands on the toy. However, the toy had ended up with Gray’s daughter, Mia.
Billy did manage to get hold of the doll, but Mia’s grandma Karen spotted him trying to rip its head off to get to the cash.
Karen was disgusted at what he was doing to her granddaughter’s toy. And the thought of Mia being upset over Billy’s actions sent Karen into a rage – so she kneed him right in the crown jewels!
And if that’s how Karen reacts at someone upsetting her granddaughter, viewers’ minds were reeling about how she'll deal with Gray when she discovers that he murdered her daughter, Chantelle.
And they were very much looking forward to a painful showdown!
“If Karen can do that to Billy for upsetting her granddaughter, imagine what she’s going to do to Gray,” said one. And they weren’t the only one impressed by Karen hitting where it hurt...
If Karen can do that to Billy for upsetting her granddaughter, imagine what she’s going to do to Gray when she finds out what he did to Chantelle. #Eastenders @bbceastendersJanuary 20, 2022
I'm looking forward to Karen finding out about Gray now she's done that to Billy 🤣🤣😬 #EastendersJanuary 20, 2022
If Karen doesn't whack Gray like she did to billy at the end of this, I will be furious!!!!!!!!!!#NeighbourhoodWatts #EastEndersJanuary 20, 2022
A plaster to Billy's eye for making Mia cry?I'd love to see Karen's reaction to Gray killing Chantelle.🤭🙊💥 #EastEndersJanuary 20, 2022
Elsewhere in the episode, Gray outwitted Chelsea once again, leaving her no further forward in her plan.
But is it Karen who Gray should really be worrying about?
EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm, Tuesday at 7.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm and Friday at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
