EastEnders fans predict big twist for Rocky and Kathy after secret wife shock!

EastEnders Rocky has had rather an... erm… rocky week and viewers are predicting that things are set to get more eventful for the cheeky Walford charmer.

Recent episodes saw Rocky getting on the wrong side of Kathy, when his idea for selling World Cup sweet treats outside the chippy backfired.

Knowing he had to make it up to her, Wednesday's episode saw Rocky plan a romantic surprise for Kathy, who was delighted and forgave him. In fact, Kathy was so delighted that she thought Rocky was proposing – and said ‘yes’ before she was asked, leaving Rocky accidentally engaged!

Rocky got more than he bargained for from Kathy. (Image credit: BBC)

Last night, the Square toasted their happiness. And while Rocky didn’t actually seem to mind the idea of marrying Kathy, he did seem a bit concerned about something.

Having a quiet word with Mitch, Rocky spoke to him about a ‘friend’ who got married 25 years ago but hasn’t seen his wife since. He wondered to Mitch what the status of that union might now be.

Realising he’d said too much, Rocky quickly tried to laugh off the conversation. But it was clear to viewers that Rocky has a big problem ­– he’s about to become a bigamist!

Rocky spilled a secret. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans were lapping up the story – and predicted that there would be big drama to come as it played out.

“Kathy’s going to kill him!” one joked on social media.

While another speculated there could be another shock, and Rocky’s connection with Dotty’s mum Sandy could rear its head once again: “Imagine of Rocky and Sandy are married – that would be a great twist!” they posted.

Sandy could be a very unwelcome wedding guest (Image credit: BBC)

Someone even wondered if we were set for a rerun of Kat and Alfie Moon's wedding back in 2003, where Alfie almost had to stage the whole thing after his divorce didn't come through. “Rocky is going to do an Alfie and get a fake minister for the wedding, isn’t he?” they speculated.

Rocky is still married 🤦‍♀️ what a pleb! Kathy's gonna kill him when she finds out! #EastEndersNovember 23, 2022 See more

Imagine if Rocky and Sandy are married 🤔 that would be a great twist. #EastEndersNovember 23, 2022 See more

Rocky's gonna do an Alfie and get a fake minister for his wedding isn't he until he tracks down and divorces his ex? 🤣😉 #Eastenders @bbceastendersNovember 23, 2022 See more

Actor Brian Conley, who plays Rocky, recently revealed that his character's dark side may be returning and that there’s a lot to look forward to in the show.

“I think there are some skeletons in the closet, and we don’t really know about them yet,” he teased to Metro. "What has Rocky really done for the last thirty years? I’m intrigued! I think there are plans to find out..."

EastEnders normally screens Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. However, screenings are currently affected by the World Cup so check our TV Guide.