EastEnders fans 'SCREAMING' at Cindy Beale's 'iconic' return

EastEnders fans were "screaming" with joy as Cindy Beale was resurrected in last night's "iconic" episode.

Viewers knew the return was coming after photographs of Michelle Collins filming as her legendary - and dead - character were leaked.

But that didn't stop fans enjoying the very end of last night's episode as Cindy was revealed to be Rose Knight in a very Cindy fashion.

There has been a mystery over the whereabouts of George's wife, Rose (Image credit: BBC)

The mystery over what happened to Rose Knight was introduced as Rose's ex-husband George moved into The Queen Vic with daughters Gina and Anna, and his new fiancee Elaine Peacock - Linda Carter's mum.

With Linda's feathers ruffled because she'd only been expecting her mum to turn up - not a new stepdad and stepsisters she'd never met before - she set about trying to dig into George's past.

But this week we found out that when Callum tried to search for Rose on the police database, there was nothing to be found. And then he had a visit from a top cop warning him to stop looking.

Curious!

Phil's been digging into George's past (Image credit: BBC)

When Phil got Ritchie on the case, she spoke to the Spanish police - Rose and George had been living in Spain when she disappeared. But even Ritchie couldn't find anything. In fact, Phil revealed to George, it seemed the woman he knew as Rose Knight never existed.

With George reeling from the news, he took out his phone and called Rose.

Cindy was beside a pool - most definitely far away from Walford! (Image credit: BBC)

Somewhere, far away from Walford, beside a swimming pool, a phone rang.

A hand reached out, the call was ignored, and we saw - in all her brilliant glory - that Rose Knight was Cindy Beale!

Cindy Beale who we all thought had died giving birth to daughter Cindy Jr, back in the late 1990s.

"Queen" Cindy has returned! (Image credit: BBC)

Fans were thrilled at the "iconic" scene, with #EastEnders still trending on Twitter this morning.

One fan said they were "SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP" while another said Cindy's return was "a moment".

SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP. Cindy is back!!! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/8BXu5ReX4bJune 21, 2023 See more

A MOMENT #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Ji5sG7mHpZJune 21, 2023 See more

CINDY BEALE WHAT A QUEEN!!! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/myeFqEVvPsJune 21, 2023 See more

Fans were in agreement that EastEnders is on top form, with one viewer saying it's "back at the forefront of iconic British television".

that final scene was absolutely spectacular, #EastEnders isn’t just back as a powerhouse of British soap, it’s back at the forefront of iconic British televisionJune 21, 2023 See more

Cindy Beale. That’s the tweet #EastendersJune 21, 2023 See more

And one stunned fan simply said: "Cindy Beale. That's the tweet."

So HOW is Cindy alive? How does George Knight fit into her story? Is Ian Beale with her? And most importantly, where is she?! Hopefully everything will be explained in tonight's episode!

EastEnders usually airs on Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.