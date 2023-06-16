EastEnders fans think Vinny's just made a BIG mistake!

EastEnders viewers were sickened by Vinny Panesar's reaction to his mum Suki in last night's episode.

And they reckon that Vinny's cruel behaviour can only mean one thing.

He's the body on the floor of The Queen Vic at Christmas!

Viewers weren't happy about how Vinny treated Suki (Image credit: BBC)

In last night's episode, Vinny put two and two together and realised his mum was having an affair with Eve.

He was horrified, despite Suki's desperate attempts to convince him that she loved Eve and it wasn't just a fling.

Furious and shocked, Vinny left a frightened Suki on the ground, as he marched off, threatening to tell dad Nish everything.

And when Suki realised he was serious about spilling the beans, she broke up with Eve in heartbreaking scenes that left EastEnders viewers - and poor Eve - tearful!

Suki's decision to stay with her family left Eve heartbroken (Image credit: BBC)

But though Vinny seems to have the upper hand now, fans are predicting he could get his comeuppance.

Remember the flash forward episode in February? We saw six women - Suki, Stacey, Linda, Denise, Kathy, and Sharon - wearing a wedding dress - standing over a dead man, dressed in a smart suit, in The Vic.

Since then we've all been gathering clues about who that man could be.

And while many people are predicting the victim could be Nish, since Vinny treated Suki so badly, now he's on the hit list, too.

Or should we say, 'wish list'?

Because viewers are desperate for mean Vinny to be the Christmas corpse!

Could Vinny be that mysterious corpse? (Image credit: BBC)

Just caught up on @bbceastenders I'm now thinking it's #Vinny who dies at Christmas 🤔June 15, 2023 See more

"Hoping it's Vinny," wrote one viewer. Another added they would be "celebrating" if the Christmas murder victim turned out to be Vinny!

"I wouldn't be sorry if Vinny was the body at Christmas," said another EastEnders fan.

I wouldn't be sorry if Vinny was the body at Christmas!*! #EastendersJune 14, 2023 See more

Slowly hoping it’s vinny on the floor of the vic on Christmas Day. How he sticks up for his abusive dad who undermines his views and opinions. #EastEndersJune 15, 2023 See more

how im gonna be celebrating if vinny is dead on the vic floor at christmas pic.twitter.com/oXY28IN14bJune 15, 2023 See more

And one blood-thirsty fan said they hoped there were TWO deaths this festive season.

"Can't it be two?" they wrote before suggesting that both Nish and Vinny could meet their maker at Christmas!

Why must one person die at Christmas? Can't it be two? *coughs* Nish and Vinny! #EastEndersJune 15, 2023 See more

The clues are piling up but there's still half a year to go before we find out the truth!

EastEnders usually airs from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.