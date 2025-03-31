EastEnders spoilers: Who vandalised Martin's market stall?
Airs Wednesday 9 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
The residents of Albert Square are reeling from the discovery that the late Martin Fowler's market stall has been vandalised by fire on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It's a crime that hits home hard and Martin's ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), vows to catch the culprit.
Local copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) warns Stacey to let the Police handle the investigation.
But she ain't havin' it!
With all that's been going on at home since Martin's death, including her fallout with teenage daughter Lily (Lilliana Turner), guilty Stacey knows it's time for her to step-up!
After turning detective, Stacey reckons she has all the evidence she needs to prove WHO set fire to Martin's stall...
Who is Stacey planning to confront and accuse of the SHOCK crime?
Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) has only been in Walford for about five minutes and he has already managed to upset some of the locals.
Ross and his teenage son, Joel (Max Murray), arrived with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) for her uncle Martin's funeral.
But both Vicki's half-sister, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) were shocked to discover Vicki is no longer in a relationship with Alfie's younger brother, Spencer.
However, despite being warned to stay away from Martin's funeral, Ross now wants to stick around in Albert Square!
Trouble is, Vicki is already booking flights back home to Australia to support her grieving mum, Michelle Fowler.
But why is Ross so hellbent on remaining in E20?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
