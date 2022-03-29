'EastEnders' fans worry double secret will end in baby heartbreak!

EastEnders fans reckon that Stuart and Rainie’s quest for a baby of their own is going to end in heartbreak, after surrogate Bernie went into labour in Tuesday’s episode.

Bernie arrived home looking fit to burst, with the baby overdue. Karen was delighted to see her daughter, but not as happy as Rainie, who couldn’t wait to become a mum.

But Rainie and Stuart have been hiding a big secret from Bernie. Stuart has breast cancer, and has been refusing treatment, putting his faith in alternative therapies, much to Rainie’s horror.



Meanwhile, there's the worry that the cash Stuart has spent to his health 'guru' Warren means the couple won't be able to hold up the financial side of the deal with Bernie.

Will Bernie go through with the arrangement after she finds out about Stuart's illness – and that her cash might not be coming?

Stuart thinks he's on the mend – but Rainie knows otherwise... (Image credit: BBC)

The episode saw Rainie and Stuart receive bad news when the doctor confirmed that Stuart’s tumour had grown – and the alternative therapies had done nothing to reduce it.

Meanwhile, Bernie still seemed keen and happy with the surrogacy plan, reiterating that she wants the money the Highways have agreed to pay as soon as possible to help out her own family.

Bernie wants answers, but gets contractions instead! (Image credit: BBC)

When she visited the couple, Bernie did stumble across Stuart’s supplements, but Rainie and Stuart managed to cover, claiming it was evidence of Stuart’s healthy new lifestyle as he prepares for fatherhood. But the couple were left uncomfortable when Bernie insisted that, “The most important thing is that this baby has a stable family.”

However, the game was up later on when Bernie ran into Sonia, and she let slip about Stuart having cancer.

Rainie worries her dreams of motherhood could soon be over. (Image credit: BBC)

Horrified, Bernie rushed to confront the pair over Stuart’s illness. But they didn’t have much of a chance to explain themselves – as Bernie’s waters then broke in the middle of their living room!

The instalment ended with the mum-to-be in labour, and viewers sure that the secrets were going to bring big drama. Either Bernie wouldn't want to give up the baby if Stuart was seriously ill – or the Highways simply wouldn't have the money to pay.

“I really hope Bernie doesn't change her decision after she finds out," said one. While another added. “Oh dear Bernie, if you only knew."

really hope bernie doesn’t change her decision after she finds out.. #EastendersMarch 29, 2022 See more

Bernie won’t get the money bc that blokes been conning Stuart 😭 #eastendersMarch 29, 2022 See more

Oh dear Bernie if you only knew that don’t believe Stuart and Rainie have your money anymore #EastEndersMarch 29, 2022 See more

Stuarts spent your money Bernie #EastEndersMarch 29, 2022 See more

Spoilers have revealed that while Bernie will hand over the baby after it’s born, Rainie is then set to tell her the full story about Stuart's illness. Will Bernie’s reaction to the revelations see fan fears come true?

EastEnders now airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.