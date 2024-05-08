EastEnders legend Angela Wynter as you've never seen her before in Doctor Who role

EastEnders' Angela Wynter is stepping into the TARDIS as she appears in Doctor Who.

EastEnders favourite Angela Wynter will appear in Doctor Who season 14 as she lands a completely different role from her soap character Yolande Trueman.

Angela is best known for playing Yolande, who made a permanent return to the soap last year and reunited with her life-partner Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

Yolande is currently involved in a heartbreaking storyline where she suffered a horrific sexual assault at the hands of Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) and finally revealed the devastating secret to Patrick in a special two-hander episode.

Angela made an appearance in the Doctor Who Christmas special last year and now she is set to step back into the TARDIS as her character Cherry in the upcoming series, which recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Cherry is the adopted grandmother of the Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). Ruby was the adoptive daughter of a woman named Carla (Michelle Greenidge) and was living in a large flat with her elderly grandmother Cherry.

Angela Wynter plays Cherry in Doctor Who. (Image credit: Lara Cornell/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023)

Due to Cherry's ailing health, she refused to relocate to Manchester to be with Carla and Ruby, so the pair moved in with Cherry to take care of her everyday needs.

When Carla started to foster a baby named Lulubelle, Cherry was irritated by her presence and was annoyed by Ruby and Carla failing to make her a cup of tea after letting the last one go cold.

Lulubelle was later kidnapped by goblins who tried to eat her on their ship and the Doctor rescued her, but when he returned to the flat, Ruby had disappeared.

Carla and Cherry had no memory of adopting Ruby nineteen years ago and it was later revealed that the goblins had gone back in time to stop her being found on the steps of a church after being abandoned by her mother.

The Doctor, using his TARDIS, went back in time to stop them and took Ruby back to her home, restoring the original timeline.

Doctor Who season 14 will be getting a two-episode premiere on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday, May 11. Doctor Who also airs on Saturday, May 11 at 7:05pm on BBC One, airing right before the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final.