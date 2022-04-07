EastEnders reveals FIRST LOOK pictures of Sam Mitchell back in Walford

EastEnders fans already know that Sam Micthell is making an Albert Square comeback and now we have got the first pictures of Kim Medcalf reprising the role.

Sam hasn't been seen in Walford since 2016, and the last time she was on our screens she was played by Danniella Westbrook, who originally played the role from 1990 to 2000.

But now Phil and Grant's troublesome younger sister is back in Walford, and it seems she is going to be making something of a grand entrance.

A statement from EastEnders reads: "Trouble is on its way to Albert Square as the notorious Sam Mitchell (played by Kim Medcalf) returns to her old stomping ground. It doesn’t take long for Sam to ruffle some feathers and reignite old feuds, but why is she really back in Walford?"

The last time we saw Sam in Walford she had returned for mum Peggy's funeral in 2016, but after stirring up plenty of drama on her return, she headed back to Portugal alone, leaving her and Jack's son, Ricky, in London to live with his dad.

Sam is back on our screens on 19th April, but who is she looking for? (Image credit: BBC)

But what has brought Sam back to Walford after all this time? With Peggy sadly no longer with us, Grant still living abroad and Phil in prison, there isn't a lot of family to return to.

Is Sam back to reunite with her son, Ricky? Something tells us Jack's not going to be best pleased to see her.

Could Sam have some connection to Phil and the dodgy jobs he has been getting Kat to do for him while he is locked up? The apple doesn't fall far from the Mitchell tree, could Sam be in touch with her big brother? And what will she make of Kat and Sharon when she sees them once again?

These scenes air on Tuesday, April 19 2022 at 7:30pm on BBC One and on BBC iPlayer.