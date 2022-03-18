EastEnders reveals Vi Highway will return to Walford following tragic news

EastEnders character Vi Highway will return to the Square following some challenging news.

EastEnders character Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) is set to return to the Square following some terrible news.

Her return comes after the tragic news that her grandson, Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), has been refusing treatment for breast cancer over the last few months in EastEnders.

Stuart also made a comeback to the soap on Thursday, March. 17 after spending weeks away at a retreat, which he thought could cure his breast cancer naturally.

Vi was last seen in November 2021 and fled Walford on bad terms with Stuart after he found out her long-held secret that she had another son who she gave up for adoption years ago.

Soon after she disappeared, Stuart received the devastating news that he had breast cancer. The shocking discovery saw Stuart struggle to accept the diagnosis and refuse to open up to his wife, Rainie (Tanya Franks).

After some convincing from Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), he finally told Rainie and she wanted him to receive proper medical treatment, but Stuart was terrified that his drug addiction would return while on the pain medication and refused to have the operation.

Just as they were preparing him for the operation, Stuart fled the hospital and left to go to a retreat to help cure his cancer without the need for surgery.

Vi will support Stuart through his cancer diagnosis. (Image credit: BBC)

Now that he’s returned home, he’s claiming that he feels better and his cancer has shrunk, but Rainie has her doubts.

In scenes set to air on Thursday, March. 31, Vi will revisit Stuart’s heartbreaking cancer story and try to help him through his diagnosis. Will she be able to get through to him?

Ricky opened up about his character Stuart’s shocking cancer diagnosis, saying that he appreciated being given such a powerful storyline.

He said: “I feel honoured to be trusted with such an important storyline. I hope by shedding a light on male breast cancer, more men will be aware of it and seek out a doctor if they notice anything wrong.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7:30pm.