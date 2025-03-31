EastEnders spoilers: Which resident is ready to leave Albert Square?

Can Jean convince Stacey to make peace with love-rival Ruby before it's too late on EastEnders?

Jean Slater (played by Gillian Wright) defended her daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner) who took off shortly after the death of her ex-husband, Martin Fowler on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Stacey's teenage daughter, Lily (Lilliana Turner), felt abandoned by her mum.

Having just lost her adopted dad Martin, Lily was left to look after her own young daughter, Charli.

Plus, her other family relatives, Arthur and Hope.



Now that Stacey is back on the scene after Martin's funeral, Jean is hoping it won't be long before mum and daughter can put their differences aside.



And maybe a bit of peace and harmony could be restored at the Slater house!



However, everything kicks-off again on today's episode of the BBC soap with love-rivals Stacey and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) at loggerheads again...



Ruby decides the time has come to pack her bags and leave Albert Square again!

The situation between her and Stacey over their respective ex-husband Martin is now intolerable.



Jean begs Stacey to stop fighting with Ruby and start healing.



But will stubborn Stacey leave it too late to catch-up with Ruby and attempt to put all the bad blood behind them?

It looks like Stacey and Ruby have finally pushed each other too far on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Can Stacey be convinced to make peace with love-rival Ruby before it's too late on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders - Eve Asks Jean To Keep Avani's Strip Search Private | 26th March 2025 - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer