EastEnders spoilers: Stacey misses ex-husband Martin's funeral?
Airs Monday 7 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) was by her ex-husband Martin Fowler's side when he died in the aftermath of the Queen Vic explosion on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Martin declared his love for Stacey and the two planned to officially get back together again.
But all of this remains unknown to Martin's other ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton)...
As the day of Martin's funeral arrives, guilty Stacey continues to unravel and hits the bottle again.
Stacey and Martin's teenage daughter, Lily (Lillia Turner), is disgusted by her mum's state.
And Stacey confides in Martin's other ex-wife, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), that she can't face going to the funeral!
While the rest of Martin's family and friends gather together for his funeral, will Stacey really miss the opportunity to say a final goodbye to him?
There's been tension between Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and her half-sister, Vicky Fowler (Alice Haig), since her return to Albert Square.
However, the siblings attempt to put their differences aside as they get ready for Martin's funeral.
Vicky's new fella, Ross (Alex Walkinshaw), is worried about her and wants to attend the funeral for emotional support.
However, Ross is warned to back-off by Sharon after the previous angry confrontation with Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and his partner, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace)...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
