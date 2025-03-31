EastEnders spoilers: Stacey misses ex-husband Martin's funeral?

Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) was by her ex-husband Martin Fowler's side when he died in the aftermath of the Queen Vic explosion on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Martin declared his love for Stacey and the two planned to officially get back together again.



But all of this remains unknown to Martin's other ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton)...



As the day of Martin's funeral arrives, guilty Stacey continues to unravel and hits the bottle again.

Stacey and Martin's teenage daughter, Lily (Lillia Turner), is disgusted by her mum's state.



And Stacey confides in Martin's other ex-wife, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), that she can't face going to the funeral!



While the rest of Martin's family and friends gather together for his funeral, will Stacey really miss the opportunity to say a final goodbye to him?

It's a sad day on Albert Square as the residents gather for Martin Fowler's funeral on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon supports Martin's ex-wife Ruby on the day of his funeral on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

There's been tension between Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and her half-sister, Vicky Fowler (Alice Haig), since her return to Albert Square.



However, the siblings attempt to put their differences aside as they get ready for Martin's funeral.

Vicky's new fella, Ross (Alex Walkinshaw), is worried about her and wants to attend the funeral for emotional support.



However, Ross is warned to back-off by Sharon after the previous angry confrontation with Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and his partner, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace)...

Martin's closest friends and family gather to watch his coffin being carried through Albert Square on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon warns Ross to stay away from Martin's funeral on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler's Memorable Moments ❤️ | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer