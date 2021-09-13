'EastEnders' star Rob Kazinsky tipped for return as fan favourite Sean Slater

EastEnders legend Rob Kazinsky is set to reprise his role as Walford's Sean Slater, according to reports.

The soap rumour mill has gone into overdrive after the actor was snapped outside the EastEnders studios in London's Elstree recently.

According to The Daily Star, Rob is back filming as Sean Slater just two years after he was last seen on our screens.

The newspaper has published images of the actor outside the filming studios, but whether he was there for a social visit or for filming remains to be seen.

EastEnders officials are yet to comment on the matter, but the news comes shortly after Sean was mentioned on-screen recently when his mum, Jean Slater, when to stay with him.

Sean went along to Jean's chemo appointments with her last time he was in Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

Sean was first seen in Walford back in 2006 as Stacey Slater's older brother. Not only did he have a turbulent romance with Roxy Mitchell, but he also famously clashed with Jack Branning over his daughter Amy Mitchell.

More recently Sean made a comeback to the Square in 2019 when he spent time reconnecting with his family and making amends for past mistakes.

Sean has been mentioned on screen a few times recently. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob's last stint on screen as Sean was such a huge hit with fans that it is likely EastEnders bosses would welcome him back with open arms.

Rob also won't be the first familiar face to make a return to Albert Square in recent months. Charlie Brooks has recently made a hugely successful comeback as Janine Butcher, having spent nearly seven years away from the role.

Since leaving EastEnders, actor Rob has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the US, starring in shows like True Blood, Pacific Rim, Warcraft, and Captain Marvel.

