EastEnders to air a shocking new twist in missing character storyline

EastEnders is to revisit the storyline about the mysterious disappearance of Harry Mitchell’s former girlfriend, Shireen.

Back in October of last year, copper Jack Branning did some digging into troublesome Harry - who was then in a casual relationship with his daughter Penny - and discovered that his colleagues in the force believed Harry had killed Shireen, though they didn’t have the evidence to prove it.

Worried Penny then met with Shireen’s friend Felicity, who revealed that on the night Shireen disappeared, she had overheard the couple arguing and she had also seen Shireen getting into Harry’s car.

Felicity admitted that she had not said anything to the police as she had been threatened by Harry’s family, but Penny urged her to speak up.

Does Nicola know something about Harry's missing girlfriend? (Image credit: BBC)

Harry was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards, however, estranged mum Nicola arrived and gave her son a false alibi.

Next week on EastEnders, the issue of Shireen’s disappearance is brought to the fore again on the fourth anniversary of the day she went missing. Harry gets a visit from Shireen’s brother Asad, who admits that, despite his initial suspicions, he believes Harry is innocent.

However, Asad now has someone else in his sights. During a vigil for Shireen, organised by Nicola at Harry’s Barn, he publicly accuses Teddy of being Shireen’s killer.

Teddy vehemently denies Asad’s claims and Harry defends his dad. In the privacy of number one, however, Harry begs Teddy to tell him what he knows.

Harry struggles with the anniversary of his girlfriend's disappearance. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Nicola then heads out and meets up with a mysterious man called Benji, whom she asks about Shireen’s whereabouts.

Who is this man, and why is Nicola so sure that he has the answer?

Later, Ravi alerts Nicola to a dangerous batch of drugs that are doing the rounds, but Nicola has other things to worry about. Teddy has decided to invest in Junior’s new business project but, for some reason, she doesn’t want him to get involved.

Teddy’s confused as Nicola urges him to withdraw his support and, when he later signs on the dotted line, he decides to keep it a secret from his ex-wife.

Laura Doddington, who plays Nicola, tells us, “Over the next few weeks, Nicola is going to be a woman pushed to the edge.

“She’s tested on how far love, manipulation, and lying can get her.”

Has this formidable blonde got some skeletons in her closet?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday evenings on BBC One at 7.30pm and on BBC iPlayer at 6am.