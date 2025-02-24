EastEnders tonight reveals aftermath of Martin's tragic death — but there's a twist!
EastEnders sees Martin's friends and family struggling after last week's tragedy, while another family falls apart.
If you thought that last week's live episode of EastEnders where we watched Martin Fowler take his last breath was a tough watch, then brace yourself for tonight's episode.
Tonight's EastEnders (on BBC iPlayer now and airing tonight, Monday, February 24 at 7.30 pm on BBC One) will see Walford in mourning as news of Martin's tragic demise spreads around the Square. But, that's not the only drama going on, becasue we also have a huge twist between Phil and Grant to look forward to.
There isn't a dry eye in Walford as everyone struggles to come to terms with the devastating Vic explosion last week that saw Billy and Honey's wedding day turn into a living nightmare as well as claiming the lives of killer Reiss, and everyone's favourite fruit and veg man, Martin.
As Stacey can't get her head around losing the love of her life so soon after they reunited, she is also left wondering how on earth she is meant to break the news to her and Martin's kids that they will never see him again.
Meanwhile, Sonia is in hospital after giving birth to baby Julia in Thursday's live epsiode, but her newborn bubble bursts when she faces the heartbreaking job of calling her and Martin's daughter Bex to let her know about her dad's death.
But, as everyone rallies around Stacey and Sonia, there is drama across the Square at Phil's house.
Nigel and Grant are at loggerheads over the fact Phil's how in hospital and Grant did a runner when his brother needed him the most. But before the frostiness between the old friends can get any worse, Billy, Honey, Teddy and Harry arrive to ask how Phil is doing and thank Grant for saving Sharon's life.
Nigel tells the family that he is going to visit Phil later and take him some clothes, Grant is adamant he won't be joining him and visits Sharon in the hospital instead.
However, Sharon is understandably distraught over the news that Martin has died and tells Grant that she thought of Martin as a brother and now he's gone, so he should make the most of having his own brother around and visit Phil.
Taking Sharon's words on board, he finally goes to see Phil with Nigel. However, once there, Grant remains tightlipped and leaves Nigel to do all the talking, until he directly asks him if he has anything to say.
Grant tries to find the words to tell Phil how scared he was the night before when Phil tried to take his own life, but Phil quickly turns on him, telling his brother that he is selfish and a coward and has never been there when he needed him the most.
In a surprise twist, it is Phil who pushes Grant away, announcing that he doesn't want him in his life anymore and as far as he's concerned, Grant is dead to him.
Can these two make up?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm and episodes also land on BBC iPlayer each day at 6am.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
