Emmerdale unveils tear-jerking memorial for storm victims Liv and Harriet

Emmerdale created a touching memorial for the residents who lost their lives in the storm.

Emmerdale has revealed a touching memorial in the village to pay tribute to much-loved residents Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) and Harriet Finch (Katherine Down Blyton) who tragically lost their lives in the catastrophic storm last year.

In Autumn 2022, a violent storm destroyed the picturesque village of Emmerdale and changed the residents' lives forever.

While the village was a wreck in the aftermath of the storm, Emmerdale has decided to create something beautiful out of the destruction left behind.

Emmerdale has artistically repurposed the remnants of fallen trees from both the real and fictional storms into a stunning hand-sculpted bus stop in memory of the storm victims.

In upcoming episodes set to air, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) organises the installation of the Emmerdale bus stop, which serves as a heartfelt memorial for the storm's unfortunate casualties — Harriet and Liv.

The village bus stop memorial for Liv and Harriet. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers will see Nicola cutting the ribbon as the bus stop is declared operational. However, the drama doesn't stop there, as local councillor Colin Hamston (Mark Noble) takes control and introduces a new wave of trouble to the scene (Thursday, August 3).

Gillian Slight, Head of Design, reveals the inspiration behind this remarkable project: "After the storms, we were determined to honour the fallen trees by ensuring their wood was put to meaningful use. In collaboration with the immensely talented local wood sculptor, Johnathon Sherwood, we commissioned him to craft stunning sculptures from the storm debris.

"These captivating artworks now adorn our newly erected bus stop. Rather than settling for a conventional metal and glass structure, we wanted to create a unique work of art that pays homage to the village's natural beauty. It is a testament to individuality and we hope it will grace our screens for years to come."

Nicola Wheeler unveils the new bus stop in upcoming episodes. (Image credit: ITV)

Jonathan Sherwood, the talented sculptor responsible for the artistic elements of the bus stop, shared his experience: "I was given the privilege of transforming the wood provided by the Emmerdale creative team into sculptural masterpieces. While I received general guidance on the desired themes, each unique piece of wood dictated its own form, guiding my carving process.

"Drawing inspiration from the local wildlife, I aimed to capture the essence of the Emmerdale village through my creations. It is an honour to contribute to this project, and I eagerly await seeing the bus stop on screen — I hope to make my mum proud too."

Builder Chris Pickard gave insight into the construction process: "Guided by Gillian's design for the basic structure, our team was entrusted with the wood to bring the vision to life. After assembling it in the village to ensure the perfect fit and height, we meticulously integrated Jonathan's magnificent sculptures into the structure. I am thrilled with the result and eagerly anticipate seeing it showcased on screen. The effort involved in lifting it into place was no small feat, but it was undoubtedly worth it."

