Emmerdale anniversary death tragedy — who dies in storm week?

Emmerdale is set to be hit by a huge storm this weekend.

Emmerdale is gearing up for its 50th anniversary episode, which will see a huge storm rip through the village causing chaos and destruction.

The villagers will face terrifying danger as they battle against the powerful winds that arrive just in time for Kim Tate's wedding to Will Taylor.

And with many of the Emmerdale residents trapped in frightening circumstances as the storm takes hold, it's clear not everyone will make it out alive.

So who could be in danger as the storm approaches?

Amelia Spencer

Amelia's baby is coming too early. (Image credit: ITV)

Pregnant Amelia is heading off to a picnic with her boyfriend Noah Dingle when the storm hits Emmerdale. The terrified teen takes shelter and she's horrified when she realises she's in premature labour — all alone in the middle of a storm.

She manages to call Dan before her signal fails, but as the villagers head out to look for her, she's left praying that someone comes to help before it's too late. Could Amelia and her baby be in danger?

Liv Flaherty

Liv and Vinny are caught in the storm. (Image credit: ITV)

Liv's one of the characters who's rumoured to come to a sorry end in the storm after The Sun reported that actress Isobel Steele, who plays the popular character, has quit the show to concentrate on her music career.

We know that Liv and Vinny head out into the storm, going to The Woolpack to babysit little Eve. But will they reach the pub safely or will disaster strike?

Harriet Finch

Harriet looks for Amelia, but will she find her? (Image credit: ITV)

Harriet's been having a bumpy time lately as she tries to move on with Dan and forget about her feelings for groom-to-be Will Taylor. When Amelia goes missing during the storm, and calls Dan for help, Harriet heads out to look for her.

Brave Harriet finds a quad bike and races across the dales in the terrifying winds, determined to find Amelia before it's too late.

But with the conditions getting worse, could Harriet be in danger?

Kim Tate

Kim rides into the wood to look for Amelia. (Image credit: ITV)

With her wedding not going the way she planned, thanks to the storm, Kim Tate steps up to help when Amelia goes missing. Knowing a car is no use in the woods, she saddles up her horse and rides off to find the pregnant teen.

She follows Harriet's quad bike tracks into the woods but what will she find when she gets there? Harriet? Amelia? Or deadly danger?

Sam Dingle

Could Sam be in danger when the cows break out of the barn? (Image credit: ITV)

It's been confirmed that Sam, Belle and Nate will be involved in one of the dramatic stunts that take place in the storm episodes. And it's also been confirmed that there will be a devastating cow stampede — though who's caught up in that drama hasn't been released.

And finally, we know that Lydia Dingle will receive terrible news.

Hmm. Putting all those things together, we can't help but wonder if Sam Dingle could find himself in danger.

Rhona Goskirk

Marlon's terrified when Rhona doesn't come home. (Image credit: ITV)

With the wind getting stronger and the weather worsening, Marlon Dingle, his mother-in-law Mary and kids Leo and April stay safely at home waiting for Rhona to return.

But as time ticks on and there's no sign of Rhona, Marlon begins to get worried. As he exchanges a worried glance with Mary, could there be tragedy round the corner?

Al Chapman

Al wants to be with Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

Al's desperate to be with his secret lover Chas Dingle, but after the death of her mum, she's told him she can't be with him. So as the storm hits the village he's planning to leave Emmerdale, announcing he can't stay if he can't be with Chas.

But as the winds pick up, will Al make it out alive?

Chas Dingle

Al goes to help Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

Having told Al she doesn't want to be with him, Chas is injured by falling debris when the storm hits the village. And when Kerry watches them together, she's hurt by falling rubble, too.

Al's forced to choose which woman to help — and of course he chooses Chas, who's rushed to hospital.

As Paddy races to get to his wife, will her secret be revealed? And will she even survive?

Emmerdale's special hour-long anniversary special airs on ITV on Sunday October 16, at 7pm.