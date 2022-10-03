Emmerdale storm death REVEALED as big star quits the soap?

Emmerdale is set to be hit by a huge storm in the coming weeks.

Emmerdale fans are in for a treat over the coming weeks as the soap celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary. As always we know there are going to be some big scenes as a huge storm batters the village, leaving lives in danger. But, it has now been reported that one of the main characters in the soap will be killed off.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Isobel Steele has quit the soap after six years and her character, Liv Flaherty, is the one who will meet an untimely end in the big birthday episodes.

Speaking about Isobel's rumoured departure a source allegedly said: “It’s been a big decision for Isobel but she’s ready to try new things."

It has been hinted that Isobel Steele has quit her role as Liv Flaherty. (Image credit: ITV)

The source continued: “She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it. Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different.

“Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker and a death fans will remember for a long time to come.”

There is death and destruction heading to Emmerdale as a storm rolls in... (Image credit: ITV)

It was reported last month that former Emmerdale favourite Danny Miller would be making a brief return to the soap as Aaron Dingle for the big anniversary episodes, and it seems now that he is potentially back for Liv's exit scenes.

The Sun's source told the publication: “Danny and Isobel are like brother and sister in real life. There is real affection between them. There was no way he wouldn’t return.”

A special hour-long episode of Emmerdale is set to air on Sunday, October 16, the official anniversary date for the soap. The special installment will feature a huge storm that hits the village and kickstarts a week of dramatic episodes that will see residents' lives turned upside down.

