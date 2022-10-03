Emmerdale storm death REVEALED as big star quits the soap?
It has been reported that one of Emmerdale's main characters will be killed off in the soap's 50th anniversary episodes.
Emmerdale fans are in for a treat over the coming weeks as the soap celebrates its milestone 50th anniversary. As always we know there are going to be some big scenes as a huge storm batters the village, leaving lives in danger. But, it has now been reported that one of the main characters in the soap will be killed off.
According to The Sun (opens in new tab), Isobel Steele has quit the soap after six years and her character, Liv Flaherty, is the one who will meet an untimely end in the big birthday episodes.
Speaking about Isobel's rumoured departure a source allegedly said: “It’s been a big decision for Isobel but she’s ready to try new things."
The source continued: “She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it. Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different.
“Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker and a death fans will remember for a long time to come.”
It was reported last month that former Emmerdale favourite Danny Miller would be making a brief return to the soap as Aaron Dingle for the big anniversary episodes, and it seems now that he is potentially back for Liv's exit scenes.
The Sun's source told the publication: “Danny and Isobel are like brother and sister in real life. There is real affection between them. There was no way he wouldn’t return.”
A special hour-long episode of Emmerdale is set to air on Sunday, October 16, the official anniversary date for the soap. The special installment will feature a huge storm that hits the village and kickstarts a week of dramatic episodes that will see residents' lives turned upside down.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.