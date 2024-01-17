Jenna Coleman teases her new BBC thriller as new picture revealed

Jenna Coleman will star in the new BBC thriller, The Jetty.

Jenna Coleman has appeared in a first-look image for the new BBC series The Jetty, which is expected to arrive later this year.

The new four-part series has been billed as "as much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller", and was written and created by Cat Jones, who is known for her work on Harlots, EastEnders, and Waterloo Road.

Teasing the project a little more, Cat said: "I’m thrilled to be making The Jetty for BBC One. Like millions of people all over the world, I've grown up loving and admiring BBC dramas, so getting to create one really is a dream come true.

"What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman. I’ve no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember."

In the new series, Jenna plays the role of Detective Ember Manning, who must work out how a fire connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

Speaking about working on the project, Jenna said: “Working with BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience. I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty."

The first-look image for the series sees Jenna in her role as Ember, where she poses on a jetty with water behind her, wearing a grey coat and blue shirt.

Jenna Coleman in a first-look image of The Jetty. (Image credit: BBC)

Right now, that's the only image we have for the new series and we are still awaiting a trailer, but we shouldn't have much longer to wait as it is set for a 2024 release.

There's a great cast joining Jenna in The Jetty including Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Laura Marcus (The Serpent Queen), Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), Weruche Opia (High Desert), Matthew McNulty (The Rising), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu), and David Ajala (Italian Studies).

Most recently, Jenna starred in the gripping Prime Video series Wilderness, a revenge thriller that saw her playing the role of Liv, opposite Oliver Jackson-Cohen as her husband Will. When Liv finds out he's been having an affair, things take a dark turn.

The Jetty is coming to BBC One in 2024.