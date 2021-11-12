'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street' cancelled tonight — when are the ITV soaps back on?

Emmerdale and Coronation Street fans are going to find themselves at a loss tonight (Friday, Nov.12), with both ITV soaps cancelled in a scheduling shake-up.

Viewers hoping to settle down in front of the TV for their Friday night fix of drama from Emmerdale village and Weatherfield are going to instead find an England Group I qualifier football match on.

England v Albania starts on ITV at 7pm, with the match kicking off 7.45pm.

Mark Pougatch will be presenting all the action from Wembley Stadium as England try to claim another four points to guarantee qualification for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Viewers hoping to see Emmerdale tonight will have to wait until Tuesday next week. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are going to have an extra-long wait to find out what will happen between Nate and Tracy after the truth about Nate's night out with a mysterious woman was revealed last night.

Despite thinking he might have managed to get away with his lies, Nate's fibbing came back to bite him when Ellis let the cat out of the bag, leaving Tracy heartbroken.

While Coronation Street fans are going to have to wait until next week to find out what happens next in Aadi and Kelly's friendship. Wednesday night's double bill saw the pair lying low at Kelly's squat, while Aadi continued to avoid his dad.

Summer was also left upset when she saw Daisy sneaking into Daniel's house moments after he had relieved her from her babysitting duties.

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday to find out what happens next for Summer. (Image credit: ITV)

Sadly for soap fans, that isn't the only disruption to the scheduling caused by football.

Monday night will also see a lack of soaps on ITV, with the channel showing another England match, this time San Marino v England - England's concluding match in the World Cup qualifiers.

Next week Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be bumped back to later in the week, with both soaps airing a special hour-long episode on Tuesday evening.

Next week, Emmerdale will air on Tuesday evening for an hour at 7pm, followed by the usual half-hour episodes on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with the regular extra episode at 8pm on Thursday.

Coronation Street next week will also air an hour-long episode on Tuesday at 8pm, followed by the usual 7.30pm and 8.30pm episodes on Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Next week's EastEnders episodes will all air at the usual times. (Image credit: BBC)

But it isn't all bad news for soap fans, because EastEnders over on BBC1 continues to air at the usual times, and remains unaffected by England's World Cup qualifying matches.