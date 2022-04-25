Emmerdale boss teases big health storyline that will have a ‘huge’ impact

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has teased a shocking health storyline that will have a huge impact on the village.

This news comes shortly after Emmerdale favourite Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) suffered a life-threatening stroke which has left him paralysed.

He is currently in the process of a long recovery and the challenging event has also affected his loved ones, including his fiancée Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and his daughter April (Amelia Flanagan), who have been on-hand to support him through his rehabilitation.

The soap worked closely with the Stroke Association on the storyline to ensure that it was as realistic as possible, and while fans applauded the authentic portrayal, Laura has revealed that another character will face big health issues that will hugely affect their loved ones.

Talking to What to Watch and other press, she said: “We will of course be continuing to explore Marlon’s long recovery and how this continues to affect his friends and family. We’re also going to be playing another big health story this year for one of our characters that will have a huge effect on all those people close to them.”

Marlon suffered a devastating stroke. (Image credit: ITV)

At the moment, details about who will be impacted and what the health storyline will be is being kept under wraps.

There’s more drama in store for Emmerdale fans as a huge week of flash forwards will see the lives of the villagers spiral into danger beginning on Monday, May 9.

Laura has teased that the epic week will involve a huge stunt and utilise new filming techniques.

She revealed: “I don’t think we've done anything like it before — not in the 20 years that I've been at Emmerdale anyway — and we've had a lot of conversations and scratchings of head as to how we could achieve it.

“I remember us coming up with the story idea and we all sat in a big meeting room and I kind of pitched this idea and said, ‘This is what I want us to do’.

“And I think everyone sat looking at me in stunned silence for about two minutes before everyone brilliantly just jumped in with a million brilliant ideas of how we could do it.

“In the end we had to build a very special prop, which we'll see in the episodes, to make the stunt work and how we need it to do it safely, of course.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.