Emmerdale fans hope the killer storm spells the end for Chas and Al
Emmerdale viewers say the sleazy couple are top of their disaster wishlist!
Emmerdale fans have confessed they want next week's killer storm to finish off Chas Dingle and Al Chapmen!
Viewers are so sickened by the pair's sleazy affair that they're begging the show's bosses to kill them off in the dramatic anniversary episodes.
Last night's episode saw lovestruck Chas dash off to meet Al in the woods and tell him she loved him.
She told him she would leave doting husband Paddy to be with Al, as she admitted she's in love with the cheating businessman.
Viewers already know that she'll be with her secret lover when mum Faith passes away later this week.
And they're not happy about the way the storyline is playing out.
So unhappy in fact, that they want both Chas and Al to become victims of the storm that begins in Sunday's special anniversary episode of the 50-year-old soap!
Fans have never really been on board with Chas and Al's romance.
After all, Al tried to ruin Chas's business and literally burnt down the pub.
But now she's chosen him over sweet-natured Paddy, the viewers are really fuming! One fan even said their blood was boiling because of the affair!
nothing is irritating me more than Chas and Al. NOTHING. my blood is boiling. #emmerdale #emmerdale50 pic.twitter.com/kuHSKJIOsaOctober 10, 2022
Hate al and Chas so much #emmerdaleOctober 11, 2022
And others are simply hoping the whole messy business is put to a (brutal!) end when the storm hits the village.
Some viewers predict Al is going to meet his maker, to stop Chas having her "happily ever after".
@emmerdale Uggh Chas is a real idiot. She really believes she is going to have "happily ever after" with Al, he'll probably die in the storm that's coming 🤣🤣🤣October 10, 2022
Hate Chas for what’s she’s doing. Maybe Al won’t come out of the storm so wellOctober 10, 2022
While others are hoping it's Chas who suffers, because she's let devoted husband Paddy care for her dying mum while she sneaks off for some afternoon delight with Al.
#Emmerdale Anniversary episode: If the ad gives a clue to what happens, these are the characters I'd like to see blow away in a hurricane:Chas - (Paddy looking after her dying mum while Chas cheats on him)Charles - hypocriteNaomi - blames Nicola for her friends attacking her!October 10, 2022
And others are just hoping the winds that are approaching the village simply blow away them both!
Oh ewwww. Can the storm can take the pair of them pls? If just Al dies I can’t bear to watch Chas pine over him #EmmerdaleOctober 10, 2022
Are you fed up with Chas and Al's affair or do you think they can make a go of it?
Emmerdale usually airs every week day at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursday.
The 50th anniversary episode is on Sunday at 7pm.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.