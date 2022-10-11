Emmerdale fans hope the killer storm spells the end for Chas and Al

Emmerdale fans have confessed they want next week's killer storm to finish off Chas Dingle and Al Chapmen!

Viewers are so sickened by the pair's sleazy affair that they're begging the show's bosses to kill them off in the dramatic anniversary episodes.

Fans are hoping the killer storm takes out Chas and Al! (Image credit: ITV)

Last night's episode saw lovestruck Chas dash off to meet Al in the woods and tell him she loved him.

She told him she would leave doting husband Paddy to be with Al, as she admitted she's in love with the cheating businessman.

Viewers already know that she'll be with her secret lover when mum Faith passes away later this week.

And they're not happy about the way the storyline is playing out.

So unhappy in fact, that they want both Chas and Al to become victims of the storm that begins in Sunday's special anniversary episode of the 50-year-old soap!

Viewers aren't happy with Chas cheating on Paddy (Image credit: ITV)

Fans have never really been on board with Chas and Al's romance.

After all, Al tried to ruin Chas's business and literally burnt down the pub.

But now she's chosen him over sweet-natured Paddy, the viewers are really fuming! One fan even said their blood was boiling because of the affair!

nothing is irritating me more than Chas and Al. NOTHING. my blood is boiling. #emmerdale #emmerdale50 pic.twitter.com/kuHSKJIOsaOctober 10, 2022 See more

Hate al and Chas so much #emmerdaleOctober 11, 2022 See more

And others are simply hoping the whole messy business is put to a (brutal!) end when the storm hits the village.

Some viewers predict Al is going to meet his maker, to stop Chas having her "happily ever after".

@emmerdale Uggh Chas is a real idiot. She really believes she is going to have "happily ever after" with Al, he'll probably die in the storm that's coming 🤣🤣🤣October 10, 2022 See more

Hate Chas for what’s she’s doing. Maybe Al won’t come out of the storm so wellOctober 10, 2022 See more

While others are hoping it's Chas who suffers, because she's let devoted husband Paddy care for her dying mum while she sneaks off for some afternoon delight with Al.

#Emmerdale Anniversary episode: If the ad gives a clue to what happens, these are the characters I'd like to see blow away in a hurricane:Chas - (Paddy looking after her dying mum while Chas cheats on him)Charles - hypocriteNaomi - blames Nicola for her friends attacking her!October 10, 2022 See more

And others are just hoping the winds that are approaching the village simply blow away them both!

Oh ewwww. Can the storm can take the pair of them pls? If just Al dies I can’t bear to watch Chas pine over him #EmmerdaleOctober 10, 2022 See more

Are you fed up with Chas and Al's affair or do you think they can make a go of it?

Emmerdale usually airs every week day at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursday.

The 50th anniversary episode is on Sunday at 7pm.