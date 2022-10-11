Emmerdale fans hope the killer storm spells the end for Chas and Al

By Kerry Barrett
published

Emmerdale viewers say the sleazy couple are top of their disaster wishlist!

Emmerdale Al Chapman and Chas Dingle look longingly at each other
Emmerdale fans have confessed they want next week's killer storm to finish off Chas Dingle and Al Chapmen!

Viewers are so sickened by the pair's sleazy affair that they're begging the show's bosses to kill them off in the dramatic anniversary episodes.

Emmerdale 50th Anniversary generic shot of the village

Fans are hoping the killer storm takes out Chas and Al!  (Image credit: ITV)

Last night's episode saw lovestruck Chas dash off to meet Al in the woods and tell him she loved him.

She told him she would leave doting husband Paddy to be with Al, as she admitted she's in love with the cheating businessman.

Viewers already know that she'll be with her secret lover when mum Faith passes away later this week.

And they're not happy about the way the storyline is playing out.

So unhappy in fact, that they want both Chas and Al to become victims of the storm that begins in Sunday's special anniversary episode of the 50-year-old soap!

Chas Dingle and Al Chapman kissing

Viewers aren't happy with Chas cheating on Paddy  (Image credit: ITV)

Fans have never really been on board with Chas and Al's romance. 

After all, Al tried to ruin Chas's business and literally burnt down the pub.

But now she's chosen him over sweet-natured Paddy, the viewers are really fuming! One fan even said their blood was boiling because of the affair! 

And others are simply hoping the whole messy business is put to a (brutal!) end when the storm hits the village.

Some viewers predict Al is going to meet his maker, to stop Chas having her "happily ever after". 

While others are hoping it's Chas who suffers, because she's let devoted husband Paddy care for her dying mum while she sneaks off for some afternoon delight with Al.

And others are just hoping the winds that are approaching the village simply blow away them both! 

Are you fed up with Chas and Al's affair or do you think they can make a go of it? 

Emmerdale usually airs every week day at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursday.

The 50th anniversary episode is on Sunday at 7pm. 

Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 