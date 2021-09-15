'Emmerdale' fans in tears as David makes a SHOCK confession to Victoria

Emmerdale fans have been left devastated for Victoria Sugden after last night's episode saw David Metcalfe brutally telling her that they would never be anything more than just good friends.

Viewers watched in horror as David, who is currently in hospital after being shot by Russ in a hostage situation at the HOP last week, lied to Victoria that he doesn't have any romantic feelings towards her.

The last few weeks have seen David and Victoria grow closer, bonding over their baby sons and the trials and tribulations that come with being a parent. But of course, there is the small matter of David's girlfriend, Meena, also in the equation... who no one knows is actually a cold-blooded killer.

David confessed to Eric that he is in love with Victoria. (Image credit: ITV)

When Victoria found herself being held at gunpoint by Russ, it was David who proved to be her knight in shining armour as he threw himself in front of a bullet to protect her.

It then became clear that there were some serious feelings between David and Victoria, who until now had only shared a few secret kisses.

Victoria was devastated when David told her he wanted to be with Meena and not her. (Image credit: ITV)

After a chat with Eric, it seemed David had made up his mind that his future was with Victoria, however, that all changed when Leyla came in to see him and made him promise that he would make Jacob his priority from now on.

Leyla had no idea that David was about to confess his feelings for Victoria, oblivious to the fact she had just thrown a spanner right into the middle of their fledling romance.

So, as Victoria turned up at David's bedside and confessed her true feelings, he brutally told her that there was nothing but friendship between them, lying that he wanted to be with Meena and not her.

But fans are heartbroken for Victoria, especially as David kept the real reason they can't be together a secret...

Oh David if only you knew what Meena is capible of 😡😡. Poor Victoria 😭💔#EmmerdaleSeptember 14, 2021 See more

David has Just the biggest mistake and hurt Victoria's feelingsSeptember 14, 2021 See more

Poor Victoria #EmmerdaleSeptember 14, 2021 See more

But will Victoria take the rejection from David at face value, or realise that there is something stopping him from making a go of their romance?

With Meena covering the dark and deadly secret that she has not only killed Liam's daughter Leanna, but also her own best friend, perhaps Victoria is safer getting as far away from David as she can...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.