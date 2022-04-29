Emmerdale fans in tears over Bear's secret visits to Marlon

Bear Wolf has been helping Marlon with his recovery from a stroke.

Emmerdale viewers were touched and ‘teared up’ during last night’s episode (Thursday, April 28) after discovering that Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) had secretly been visiting Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) in hospital after his stroke.

During Emmerdale last night, Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) showed up at The Woolpack where Bear and his son, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) were socialising.

“Bear, Marlon has requested your presence,” she told him.

“Marlon?” Paddy questioned, clearly bewildered by this sudden revelation.

“He was quite insistent,” Mary said.

“I’ll just sup this, then I’ll be along,” Bear gestured to his beer, “Oh, you can take these, though. Give him a head start.”

Bear then handed over a pile of newspapers, which the villagers were confused by.

“The crossword. These are pitched just right,” Bear pointed out.

“Sorry, what do you mean, ‘just right?’” Paddy asked.

“For me and Marlon. I pop in when he’s got a quiet spell. We normally finish it,” Bear responded.

He told Mary that visiting Marlon had become his routine, but said that he didn’t want to intrude on her and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

Bear has been visiting Marlon each day to share a crossword. (Image credit: ITV)

Mary was delighted to hear that Bear had been visiting Marlon in hospital, whereas Paddy seemed slightly agitated about the discovery.

Recently, Paddy has been struggling to cope with the aftermath of Marlon’s stroke and has been rather awkward around him. Could Paddy be jealous of Bear’s relationship with his best friend?

Later on, Bear sat with Marlon to do the crossword while Mary and Rhona happily watched.

“He’s so good with him,” Rhona gushed, “This must be why he’s making such good progress.”

Marlon had a beaming smile while the pair did the puzzle together and both Rhona and Mary were overjoyed to see Marlon so happy and asked if he could come back tomorrow.

Mary and Rhona were surprised how natural Bear was with poorly Marlon. (Image credit: ITV)

Of course, Bear was happy to take on the task once again, meanwhile fans at home adored the emotional scene shared between the pair and applauded how good Bear was with him…

Underneath all that silly drama (drugs, beatings and killings), you get the most loveliest scene of lonely Bear visiting Marlon to sit and do the crosswords with him. I admit I teared up 😭😭 #EmmerdaleApril 28, 2022 See more

@emmerdale I ❤️ Bear!! What a lovely friend he is to Marlon. Made me cry xApril 28, 2022 See more

@emmerdale @markcharnock @dominicbrunt @ZoeHenry03 I adore Bear's relationship with Marlon right now. It's so touching & heart warming. The hope shines through 😊. Well acted and written.April 28, 2022 See more

Bear doing the crossword with Marlon was so lovely 🥰#EmmerdaleApril 29, 2022 See more

Bear is so good with Marlon #emmerdaleApril 28, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues Monday, May 2 at 7:30pm on ITV.