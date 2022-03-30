Emmerdale fans criticise Paddy’s shock behaviour towards Marlon

Emmerdale viewers have been disappointed with Paddy's behaviour since Marlon's stroke.

Emmerdale watchers were not happy with Paddy Kirk's behaviour towards Marlon Dingle's condition. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers were frustrated with Paddy Kirk’s (Dominic Brunt) attitude towards Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) stroke during last night’s episode (Tuesday, March. 29) as he has been refusing to see him in hospital.

In Emmerdale, the residents were still reeling from the shock of Marlon’s serious stroke, which has left him unable to speak or communicate.

One person it has badly impacted in particular is Marlon’s best friend Paddy, who has been struggling to accept Marlon’s condition and finding any reason not to visit him in hospital.

After he finally decided to go with Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) to see him on Monday's (March. 28) episode, he couldn’t cope and panicked, making up the excuse that he had to go back to the veterinary surgery to take care of some work.

Marlon struggled during speech therapy in Tuesday night's episode.  (Image credit: ITV)

When Rhona discovered that Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) had been doing all the work, Paddy confessed to Rhona that he couldn’t handle seeing his friend like that.

Rhona was furious and shamed him for turning his back on his friend when he needed him the most.

Now, during Tuesday night’s episode, Rhona is still fuming with Paddy, meanwhile, Sam (James Hooton), Lydia (Karen Blick) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) all thought it would be a good idea to make Marlon a film filled with messages of support.

Rhona was heartbroken after seeing Marlo struggling in the hospital.  (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy was reluctant to take part, making the excuse that he didn't know what to say, but despite his rejection, the group encouraged him to share some supportive words for Marlon.

But as the camera was on him, he froze and said: “Oh, I can’t. You do it. I just need some time.”

Mandy reassured him that he should just be himself, but his attempt at comforting words came out awkwardly, leaving him frustrated.

“Mandy, I’ve been to visit him, do I really need to do this?” he questioned.

Later on, Rhona and Paddy had a chat where he apologised once again for his behaviour.

“I don’t wanna hear it, Paddy. Marlon’s had a really, really bad day, and he needed you there. Instead, he got me, making things ten times worse,” Rhona responded.

Paddy admitted that he had let Marlon down, but Rhona didn't want to hear his excuses.  (Image credit: ITV)

When Paddy questioned what had happened, she told him that she was “going on at him” while Marlon was having speech therapy. 

“Listen, you’ve stuck by him through all of this, and that’s really important,” Paddy reassured, “More than I’ve done.”

He then promised that he would make it up to Rhona, to which she walked off. Will he find the courage to go and visit Marlon in the hospital? 

Fans on social media criticised Paddy’s attitude towards Marlon’s condition and are hopeful that he’ll step up and support his friend…

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub

