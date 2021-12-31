'Emmerdale’ fans left divided over shock splits

Vanessa Woodfield’s return to Emmerdale came as a big shock to her ex-lover Charity, and it has now brought another surprise.



But while some were left open-mouthed, others weren't as impressed.

Vanessa's return was #awks for Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Recent episodes saw Vanessa arrive back in Emmerdale, just as Charity and new lover Mack’s relationship moved to the next level.

Mack revealed he was in love with Charity, and although Charity was unsure how to react to the confession, some wise words from Mack’s sister Moira left her with food for thought.

Another heart-to-heart with Mack saw Charity finally admit her true feelings ­– that she loved him too. But the pair’s joy was short lived, as the words were hardly out of Charity’s mouth before Vanessa arrived, declaring, “Sorry if I spoilt your moment.”

Charity and Mack were shocked at Vanessa's return. (Image credit: ITV)

However, it turned out that it wasn’t Vanessa’s return – which had been publicised in advance – that was the big surprise. That came in Thursday’s episode, as Vanessa’s new lover was revealed.

We had already seen Tracy ask her sister about her new girlfriend, Fi. Vanessa declared it was “early days” for the couple but seemed happy with her new relationship.

Later, Vanessa bumped into Charity and told her about her new lover, declaring, “She is kind, she is loyal, and she would never, ever cheat on me.”

Fiona's arrival started big drama. (Image credit: ITV)

So, Vanessa was delighted when Fi arrived in the village earlier than she expected to surprise her. But it was Nate who was left reeling – as the girl who emerged from the taxi was Fiona, who Nate spent the night with a few weeks ago!

And with Nate being in a relationship with Vanessa’s sister, Tracy, this was one big, tangled, soapy twist that left some viewers delighted...

#Emmerdale Oh my god! Vanessa’s girlfriend is the woman who Nate cheated on Tracey with!December 30, 2021 See more

Vanessa's new Girlfriend Fiona just happens to be the exact same Fiona as Nate cheated on Tracy with really? Poor Vanessa being cheated on twice now sadly, she deserves a helluva lot better that either Charity or Fiona that's for sure seriously #Emmerdale 😮December 30, 2021 See more

O m g did Nate sleep with Vanessa’s girlfriend 😱 #emmerdaleDecember 30, 2021 See more

However, some fans thought the twist – which had been teased when Vanessa mentioned 'Fi' in a previous episode – was all a bit too convenient.

only in emmerdale could vanessa be dating the women who her sisters fiance cheated on her sister with #EmmerdaleDecember 30, 2021 See more

Oh my days…. As if @emmerdale as if…. Nate ,Fiona, ,Vanessa and Tracy… no way. #emmerdaleDecember 30, 2021 See more

Emmerdale - where they don't play Pass the Parcel - they play Pass the Partner #EmmerdaleDecember 30, 2021 See more

Charity dropped Nate right in it. (Image credit: ITV)

Whatever people thought, there was still more drama to come as Charity spotted Fiona and Nate arguing and realised there was something more going on.



The pair managed to put Charity off the scent, but when Nate later mentioned he'd seen Charity, he and Fiona struggled to get their stories straight in front of Vanessa and Tracy.

At the end of the night, the foursome bumped into Charity and Mack, and as an argument kicked off, Tracy and Vanessa realised something was amiss – so Fiona admitted the truth... that she and Nate had slept together.

Fiona had a shock for Tracy and co. (Image credit: ITV)

As Tracy and Vanessa sent Nate and Fiona packing, it looks like it could be all over for both couples. What will come next in this twisted love story?

Emmerdale normally airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays