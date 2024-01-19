Emmerdale fans predict shock AARON twist after Angelica's crash confession!

Angel confessed – but is she the only one to blame?

Tragic teen Heath’s funeral saw emotions run high during Thursday night’s episode of Emmerdale, with viewers moved to tears as the village paid tribute to Bob’s son.

Heath died in a car crash after Cathy, Angelica and Heath stole Wendy’s car to head off to a party together.

And while Thursday’s episode ended with a shock confession by Angelica that she was the one driving the car, Emmerdale fans reckon this isn’t the end of the story when it comes to the events of that fateful night.

As Cathy was the one driving when the gang left the village, in the wake of the tragedy she was given the blame for the accident – despite her protests that Angel was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

Few in the village believe Cathy, including her own dad, Bob, so the funeral was a tense affair.



While Bob did step up to be by his daughter’s side at the service, when Cathy later realised that he still blamed her for the crash, the emotional daughter was more despondent than ever.

However, there was a shock to come when Angelica, overcome by the events of the day, finally revealed the truth to her mum, Nicola ­– Cathy had been telling the truth and Angel was driving the car!

The shocking revelation left Nicola stunned, and as the episode ended, viewers were left wondering what Nicola would do.



Would she tell her daughter to keep lying? Or would they do the right thing and reveal the truth to Bob?

However, viewers predicted another twist was still to come.

As we never saw the crash happen on screen, the exact events are still shrouded in mystery.



What we do know, however, is that Mack and Aaron were also out driving that night, as their car theft scam continued.

Were the dodgy duo somehow involved? Did Angelica swerve to avoid their car?

Fans reckon it’s too much of a coincidence for there not to be something in this theory.

“Aaron and Mackenzie were out the same night, so I wouldn’t be shocked if they had something to do with the wreck inadvertently,” mused one. While another agreed, “Will it come out that Aaron was driving the other car they swerved for?”

Whether Aaron and Mack were involved remains to be seen. `

Depending how the crash happened, it’s possible the pair may not have even connected their late-night jaunt with the terrible tragedy, so they could still be unaware of their part in events.

Either way, Angelica is still in big trouble as she was driving the vehicle underage so will have to shoulder the blame.

But could the involvement of someone else throw her a bit of a lifeline when the police inevitably come calling?

Or if Aaron is involved, could it even be in his interests to work with Nicola to keep Angelica's secret and continue to let Cathy take the rap – avoiding any new investigation into the true events of that fateful night?

