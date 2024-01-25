Emmerdale fans REJOICE as Nate FINALLY exposes Tracy's affair

Emmerdale fans were pleased that Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) and Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) affair storyline is seemingly coming to an end after Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) rumbled their secret romance.

Tracy has been having a passionate affair with her husband Nate's uncle Caleb right under his nose for weeks. Despite their 'best' efforts to end their fling after being discovered by Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb), they soon gave in to temptation once again and rekindled their romance.

The pair have since been having secret trysts, all while trying to keep it quiet from the village. However, it looks like their ruse is finally up as Nate exposed his wife's steamy secret during last night's episode (Wednesday, January 24).

Last night, Tracy and Caleb flirted at the café as he invited her for lunch. However, their exchange was soon interrupted by Nate and Tracy rushed out, telling him that she was late for a meeting with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

At The Woolpack, Nate opened up about his marriage concerns with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and she encouraged him to say something to Tracy if he was unhappy.

Tracy Robinson and Caleb Miligan are in the midst of an affair. (Image credit: ITV)

While Tracy was having another rendezvous at Caleb's house, Nate was waiting for her to get back after cooking her a romantic lunch.

When she eventually returned, she apologised for not reading his text and left to do a shift at the shop.

Nate shared his concerns with Tracy, saying that they barely see each other and asked her if he was doing something wrong. Tracy reassured him that they were fine, before leaving again for work.

Nate was worried about his marriage to Tracy. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate bumped into Belle once again outside his house and revealed his suspicions that Tracy and Caleb were having an affair.

Later on, Nate's paranoia got the better of him when Tracy left the room to go and check on their daughter Frankie.

He logged into her phone and found dozens of deleted texts to and from Caleb. Is the cat out of the bag?

Fans celebrated when Nate had finally uncovered Tracy's affair...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.