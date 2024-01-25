Emmerdale fans REJOICE as Nate FINALLY exposes Tracy's affair
Emmerdale fans celebrated as Nate Robinson discovered his wife Tracy's affair.
Emmerdale fans were pleased that Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) and Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) affair storyline is seemingly coming to an end after Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) rumbled their secret romance.
Tracy has been having a passionate affair with her husband Nate's uncle Caleb right under his nose for weeks. Despite their 'best' efforts to end their fling after being discovered by Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb), they soon gave in to temptation once again and rekindled their romance.
The pair have since been having secret trysts, all while trying to keep it quiet from the village. However, it looks like their ruse is finally up as Nate exposed his wife's steamy secret during last night's episode (Wednesday, January 24).
Last night, Tracy and Caleb flirted at the café as he invited her for lunch. However, their exchange was soon interrupted by Nate and Tracy rushed out, telling him that she was late for a meeting with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).
At The Woolpack, Nate opened up about his marriage concerns with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and she encouraged him to say something to Tracy if he was unhappy.
While Tracy was having another rendezvous at Caleb's house, Nate was waiting for her to get back after cooking her a romantic lunch.
When she eventually returned, she apologised for not reading his text and left to do a shift at the shop.
Nate shared his concerns with Tracy, saying that they barely see each other and asked her if he was doing something wrong. Tracy reassured him that they were fine, before leaving again for work.
Nate bumped into Belle once again outside his house and revealed his suspicions that Tracy and Caleb were having an affair.
Later on, Nate's paranoia got the better of him when Tracy left the room to go and check on their daughter Frankie.
He logged into her phone and found dozens of deleted texts to and from Caleb. Is the cat out of the bag?
Fans celebrated when Nate had finally uncovered Tracy's affair...
Thank god Nate has found out! #EmmerdaleJanuary 24, 2024
oooo Nate knows everything now he has evidence on her phone #Emmerdale things are getting goodJanuary 24, 2024
Ahhh Nate’s clicking on 🙌 #EmmerdaleJanuary 24, 2024
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
