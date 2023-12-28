Emmerdale fans predict unthinkable new twist for Tracy Robinson

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson could be in for some huge baby news.

Emmerdale fans believe there's a baby bombshell in store for Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) as she turned against lover Caleb Miligan (William Ash) when he tried to end their affair during last night's episode (Wednesday, December 27).

Tracy had been having a passionate affair with her husband Nate's (Jurell Carter) uncle Caleb right under his nose for the past few weeks, but their lies soon came crashing down when Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) caught the couple kissing on Christmas Day.

Caleb gave in to Moira's threats to call it off and told Tracy he was ending things with her as he didn't want to risk destroying his relationship with brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Tracy tried to persuade him that they could carry on with their affair by convincing Moira that they had called things off, but Caleb brutally dumped her in response.

Tracy was hurt at the businessman for dismissing their connection and later confided in Moira that the whole reason she was with him was to add some excitement to her life.

Later on, Tracy and Caleb secretly got into a heated exchange at The Woolpack as they sat down for a drink with the family, before Caleb handed over a huge wad of cash to Nate as a Christmas bonus.

Tracy and Caleb were caught in the act. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy vowed to get her revenge on Caleb for using her and headed over to his house to confront him. When she arrived, Caleb had the audacity to confess that he did fancy her and wanted to keep up their affair.

Determined to not be used by him again, she issued him an ultimatum and demanded that he fund her nursery business.

A smirking Caleb refused to give in to her demand, but Tracy was one step ahead and threatened to expose everything to Cain.

Caleb thought she wouldn't risk her marriage but Tracy promised she was serious and not to mess with her.

It wasn't long before Tracy was celebrating her nursery news with champagne at The Woolpack while Caleb was forced to go along with it.

Fans now think another spanner will be thrown in the works and Tracy will end up pregnant...

#Emmerdale Tracy of course will be pregnant soon. A paternity storyline will follow. Surprised Caleb actually trying to walk away from Tracy.December 27, 2023 See more

I hope Tracy gets pregnant and it’s Caleb’s. Would serve her right. #EmmerdaleDecember 27, 2023 See more

Tracey's pregnant i bet! #EmmerdaleDecember 27, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV1. Check out our soaps Christmas schedule 2023 to see when the soaps air over Christmas.